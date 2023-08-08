Shop 22 Backpack Essentials for When You'll Be Out on Campus All Day: Headphones, Water Bottles & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It may be a pain to think about summer ending, but like it or not, we are in the midst of back-to-school season. The days of beach trips and pool parties are dwindling down, and a semester of note-taking and study sessions is right around the corner. Instead of trying to avoid the inevitable, be on top of your to-do list because going back to school is no easy shopping feat.
If you are heading back to college, and you know that there will be days you'll be on campus for hours on end, then you need to be prepared. Being on campus all day is like going on a mini vacation because you have to pack your bag with all the essentials. When you have classes back-to-back with no time to go back home, you need to have everything with you for the day. Plus, being on campus can be pretty inconvenient at times with limited access to outlets, spaces to freshen up, time to get food, etc.
We are here to tell you just exactly what you should store in your backpack that you can find on Amazon. From portable chargers to wireless headphones to deodorant wipes to lunch boxes, we've got you covered for a long day at school. Best of all, if you're a student and you're not a Prime member, you can get a free six-month trial. These are your everyday college essentials.
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack
You can't have a backpack essentials list without a backpack! The Fjallraven Kanken is a classic if you want a backpack that's a little more stylized than your average bag. It can fit a ton of stuff and comes in 20 colors.
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpacks
If you just want a simple and versatile backpack, you can't go wrong with JanSport. It is made with a super durable material and has a lot of storage to fit everything you need for the whole day.
Ytonet Laptop Case
If you like taking your laptop to school, you need to make sure you are protecting your device as best as possible. Instead of tossing it into your backpack and hoping for the best, get this laptop case. It has a lot of cushioning and is made with waterproof material for the ultimate protection. Not only can you fit your laptop, but it also has interior pockets to store any chargers or tablets.
JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones
If you haven't jumped on the over-the-ear headphones trend yet, this is your sign. This JBL pair is perfect to be able to listen to music on the long walks to class. Plus, they're wireless and have up to 40 hours of battery for all-day use.
LOVELEDI Portable Charger
If you're going to be out on campus all day, you definitely don't want your phone to run out of battery without a way to charge it back up. These portable chargers are compact and have a really long battery life with multiple output ports.
Oxford Spiral Notebook 6 Pack
How could you forget a trusty notebook to take to class? Pro tip, get a pack with different colors, like this one, so you can easily distinguish them by each of your classes.
Nicpro Metal Mechanical Pencils Set
And how can you write in your brand new notebooks without pencils? This set comes with high quality mechanical pencils, lead refills, and erasers. What more could you need?
Mr. Pen- Sticky Notes Set
If you're an avid note-taker, get this set to take your notes to the next level. It comes complete with a bunch of sticky notes of different shapes and colors for all your note-taking, annotating, or to-do-list-making needs.
Smart Planner Pro
Speaking of to-do lists, a great way to keep yourself organized and on track is with a quality planner. It's easy to get overwhelmed by all your tasks, but this planner can help put all your ducks in a row. You can start scheduling with a monthly, weekly, or daily overview, and it comes with fun sticker sheets!
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
Don't forget to hydrate! Owala is a cult favorite water bottle brand, and this is your sign to get one for yourself. What's special about the FreeSip water bottle is that you can either sip through the built-in straw or drink from the spout opening.
Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler
This one is for all the tumbler girlies out there. The Simple Modern tumbler is a great affordable alternative on the market, but still has great quality. It can keep the contents cool for a whole day, can fit into a cup holder, and comes in a variety of colors.
Bentgo Classic - All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box
Instead of going out to buy lunch everyday, you can save money and time by packing your lunch. This bento-style lunch box is perfect for creating a full, balanced meal, and it comes with a utensil set!
Supergoop! Glowscreen
It may be fall when you go back to school, but protecting your skin from the sun is a year-long activity. You can get this top-rated sunscreen from Supergoop! with SPF 40 in a small travel size that is perfect to throw into your backpack and apply throughout the day.
Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen
A tide pen is always a great, handy-dandy thing to keep in your bag at all times. You never know when disaster may strike and you'll be in need of an easy-to-use stain remover.
General Medi Mini First Aid Kit
Having a first aid kit with you at all times is always a smart thing to do. This kit is small enough to fit into your bag without taking up a lot of space, but it is still equipped with all the essentials like band aids, prep pads, and gauze.
Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes
Spending all day on campus, you will probably sweat off your deodorant, especially if it's a hot day. These wipes will neutralize odors and keep you feeling fresh.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Singles
These makeup remover cleansing wipes are perfect for people always on-the go with the individually wrapped packets you can toss into your backpack.
Hekyip Mini Cosmetic Bag
If you know you will be out of the house for the day and will likely need a touch up later on, bring your makeup in this mini cosmetic bag. Whether it be an emergency spot conceal or quick reapply of lipstick, you can keep yourself looking polished by carrying your beauty essentials with you.
Kleenex Slim Pack Facial Tissue
Of course, you have to have some good ol' Kleenex tissues in your bag at all times.
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
You need a good hand sanitizer to keep things clean throughout the day because you never know what germs you'll encounter on a college campus. The Touchland hand sanitizer is very hydrating and comes in tons of pleasing scents.
Kar's Nuts Trail Mix Variety Pack
Pack a little pick me up for when your energy dips later in the day. Trail mix is the perfect snack to have in your pack, and this pack comes with three fun mixes to shake it up throughout the week.
Life-Mate Leather ID Badge Holder
This is one of the most useful things you can have in your backpack as a college student. You can have easy access to your student ID at all times with this lanyard badge holder. You don't necessarily have to wear it around your neck, but it's great to be able to whip your ID or a credit card out of your bag with no hassle.
