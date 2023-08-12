Last Weekend to Shop Wayfair’s Anniversary Sale: 70% Off Deals You Must See

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Your home should be your sanctuary full of decor, furniture, and more items that bring you joy. Realistically, that's easier said than done because it can get expensive to buy every single home item that you adore. However, if you are an eagle-eyed shopper and you're on the lookout for sales and deals, you can create your dream home and stick to your budget. Thankfully, the Wayfair Anniversary Sale is here!
How does a 70% discount sound to you? As far as I'm concerned, that's a must-shop situation! The Wayfair Anniversary Sale has 70% off deals on its most sought-after products. Plus, you get free shipping sitewide.
Not sure what to buy? This shelving unit is on sale for just $55 (originally $274) and it's just what you need to organize any room. Don't miss this chance to save 63% on a Cuisinart 12-piece cookware set. For more shopping ideas, here are some Wayfair's most popular items from the sale.
Wayfair Anniversary Sale Deals
Wayfair Basics Borowski 72
This shelving unit is something we can all use. Put this in your garage, closet, dorm, or anywhere you need some extra storage and organization. This top-seller has 5,300+ 5-star reviews.
Cuisinart 11 Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Cuisinart is one of those brands you can always count on and this 63% discount is too good to pass up. These bundles come in black and red. Here's what's in the set:
- 1 Stock Pots
- 2 Saucepans
- 2 Frying Pan / Skillets
- 1 Saute Pans
- 4 Lids
- Steamer Basket / Insert
17 Stories Gabar Glass Outdoor Dining Table
Turn your backyard into a sanctuary with this outdoor dining table. Everyone will want to hang out at your house. These tables come in 3 colors and they're on sale for 53% off. They're made from weather-resistant, rust-resistant materials that you can rely on.
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Save 61% on the Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer. Its 5.5 qt. capacity can fit 9-13 dozen cookies. It has 12 speeds and 500 watts of power. There are several colors to choose from. Here's what's included:
- Pouring Shield
- Stainless Steel Bowl
- Dough Hook
- Flat Beater
- Whisk
Signature Design by Ashley 12 Inch Pocketed Hybrid Mattress
This mattress has a medium thickness and a medium firmness. It has cooling technology, so you can sleep comfortably. Don't miss this 53% off deal.
Harriet Bee Daury Kids Twin Over Full Bunk Bed
Save space with this bunk bed set. This is great for kids who share a room or for when guests sleep over. It has a built-in ladder and the top bunk has a guard rail for safety. There are 4 colors to choose from.
Zipcode Design Southington Media Console
This white media console is incredibly versatile and it goes with any design aesthetic. It's thoughtfully-designed with adjustable shelves, a fireplace, and a cable management cut-out. It's on sale for 59% off right now.
Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress is made from breathable materials and it has a low motion transfer, which is helpful if you share a bed. This top-seller has 42,000+ 5-star reviews.
Everly Quinn Ninad Upholstered Chaise Lounge
These lounge sets are equally chic and comfortable. They come in velvet and boucle fabrics. You can arrange the two pieces to emulate this photo or you can get creative. You have lots of options with this duo.
Still shopping? Don't miss this 53% discount on the Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer.
—Originally published August 8, 2023 at 4 AM PT.