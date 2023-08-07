Brian Austin Green Sends Message to Critics of His Newly Shaved Head

Brian Austin Green isn't hair for the negativity.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently shared a photo of his newly shaved head on Instagram, captioning his Aug. 4 selfie, "Fresh cut. Thought I'd share" with a smiling emoji.
However, not everyone was a fan of his dramatic transformation, prompting him to defend his new do' after receiving criticism.
"It's for work," Brian, who turned off the comments on his post, shared, "since people seem to want to comment about their opinion on it. Just sharing."
The 50-year-old kept the details surrounding his upcoming project under wraps, but he will soon be featured in season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where he'll have to showcase his survival skills. He'll compete against Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall and many others.
While Brian got to keep much of his '90s-style tresses and his goatee in the new reality TV series, he's never been afraid to play up his looks.
Back in March, the actor made heads turn at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards after he debuted his platinum blonde hairstyle.
At the time, Brian's new 'do stole the spotlight as he kept the rest of his attire simple, wearing a black bomber jacket paired over a white T-shirt and gray pants. His love Sharna Burgess also dressed to impress in a sparkly silver two-piece.
"This was super fun," Sharna told her Instagram followers of their star-studded date night. "We got all dressed up. Look at that handsome man."
Take a look at Brian's latest transformation below, and see what other A-listers have switched up their signature styles in recent months.