Brian Austin Green Sends Message to Critics of His Newly Shaved Head

Brian Austin Green isn't hair for the negativity.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recently shared a photo of his newly shaved head on Instagram, captioning his Aug. 4 selfie, "Fresh cut. Thought I'd share" with a smiling emoji.

However, not everyone was a fan of his dramatic transformation, prompting him to defend his new do' after receiving criticism.

"It's for work," Brian, who turned off the comments on his post, shared, "since people seem to want to comment about their opinion on it. Just sharing."

The 50-year-old kept the details surrounding his upcoming project under wraps, but he will soon be featured in season two of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, where he'll have to showcase his survival skills. He'll compete against Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall and many others.

While Brian got to keep much of his '90s-style tresses and his goatee in the new reality TV series, he's never been afraid to play up his looks.