The Latest BookTok Obsessions You Need to Read

Hello, lovers—book lovers, that is.

Rejoice readers, because Aug. 9 is officially your holiday: National Book Lovers Day, and we can't think of a better way to celebrate than by digging into a new novel and discussing it with fellow bookworms.

Aura Print has assembled a list of the most talked-about books on TikTok and the top 15 might surprise you. While Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us taking one of the top spots wasn't a surprise given its recent popularity after Blake Lively was tapped to star in the film adaptation, two of the author's other novels also cracked the list.

Plus, Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid's Old Hollywood tale gave TikTokers something to sing about and the dragon-themed YA obsession The Fourth Wing is slaying the chart. And, surprisingly, a 1992 release about a group of college co-eds is still going viral, while an independently published rom-com received over 240 million hashtag views.