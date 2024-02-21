Natalie Portman Briefly Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Speculation

Watch : Benjamin Millepied Thanks Natalie Portman for Supporting Art

Natalie Portman isn't attached to the idea of opening up about her personal life.

Amid speculation she and her husband Benjamin Millepied broke up after over a decade of marriage, the Thor actress addressed the rumors, telling Vanity Fair Feb. 21, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Aside from weighing in on the couple's latest chapter, Portman also shared insight into splitting her time between Paris and Los Angeles.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A.," she told the outlet. "I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."

Her statement comes nearly one year after multiple outlets reported that Millepied, 45, had engaged in an affair.

Portman and Millepied—who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6—first crossed paths in 2009. At the time, the choreographer was helping the actress prepare for her role as an aspiring ballet dancer in 2010 thriller Black Swan.

"I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland," Portman said in a 2018 SiriusXM Town Hall interview. "It seemed pretty fun the whole time. We had a whole, like, he was teaching me to dance."

While their connection wasn't exactly love at first sight, the 42-year-old noted that their bond grew with time.