Living It Up With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir Carter: The Unusual World of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 3 Kids

Watch : Beyonce & Rumi Fly in Style on Private Helicopter Trip

Are there three children who've collectively logged more private air travel than Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter?

Not that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids need to be flying anywhere to achieve a certain level of elevation, riding in style being the whole family's default setting.

"One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed," Beyoncé told Harper's Bazaar in 2021, sharing a very rare detail about life behind the palace-like walls. "Using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace."

Pretty savvy for a child who hadn't yet reached double digits. Now 11 and big sister to 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, Blue's life has always boasted a certain je ne sais quois, even before she was a Grammy- and VMA-winning picture of precocity, effortlessly doing Renaissance Tour choreography with her mom's dancers in front of 70,000 people.

And as benevolent eldest siblings do (Beyoncé is one too, after all), Blue has been amiably sharing the throne with her little sister and brother.