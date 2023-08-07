Morgan Wade Reveals Why Kyle Richards Romance Rumors Bothered Her at First

Morgan Wade is continuing to laugh off rumors about her relationship with Kyle Richards
Days after the country singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at speculation they are dating, Wade revealed why the romance rumors actually bothered her at first.
"It's been a lot," the musician told 103.5 Kiss FM on Aug. 6 at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "It's weird, it's strange. I'm like,, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."
However, the 28-year-old didn't always see the humor in it.
"At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it's like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I'm not used to that at all," Wade continued. "I'm not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music."
She and Richards—whose recent marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky made headlines—ultimately decided to use the rumors to their advantage as the Bravolebrity is playing Wade's love interest in her upcoming music video for "Fall in Love With Me."
"We made this really sweet video and it's nice to be able to bring light to a same-sex relationship in country music," the singer explained. "I'm not mad about that. I've met a lot of people that are excited about that and I'm like, 'If we can make something good out of a gossipy situation, I'm gonna do it.'"
The BFFs addressed the romance rumors for the first time last week in an announcement for Wade's new video.
"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Wade told fans in an Aug. 4 Instagram video. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."
The "Wilder Days" singer also shot down romance speculation, adding, "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."
Unbothered by the reports, Richards chimed in, "Well, if they're gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about."
Wade and the Halloween Kills actress' collaboration comes one month after Richards and Umansky—who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as her daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—issued a joint statement denying they had broken up after 27 years together.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the longtime couple wrote on Instagram on July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
