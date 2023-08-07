Morgan Wade Reveals Why Kyle Richards Romance Rumors Bothered Her at First

Watch : Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors

Morgan Wade is continuing to laugh off rumors about her relationship with Kyle Richards

Days after the country singer and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poked fun at speculation they are dating, Wade revealed why the romance rumors actually bothered her at first.

"It's been a lot," the musician told 103.5 Kiss FM on Aug. 6 at Lollapalooza in Chicago. "It's weird, it's strange. I'm like,, 'Just leave me alone.' Now it's just, like, whatever. We're good friends and it's funny."

However, the 28-year-old didn't always see the humor in it.

"At first, I was not looking at it that way because you wake up one morning and it's like all this stuff about you on the Internet, and I'm not used to that at all," Wade continued. "I'm not a reality television star. I like to be left alone and write music."

She and Richards—whose recent marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky made headlines—ultimately decided to use the rumors to their advantage as the Bravolebrity is playing Wade's love interest in her upcoming music video for "Fall in Love With Me."