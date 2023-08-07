Liberty University Football Star Tajh Boyd Dead at 19

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The college football community has lost a rising star.

Tajh Boyd, a freshman lineman on Liberty University's football team, has died, the school confirmed on social media. He was 19.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd," Liberty University wrote in an August 6 statement posted to Twitter. "We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly."

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Boyd is survived by his parents, Tanzania Belfield and Dawntay Boyd.

Following the news of his death, members of the Liberty University football community mourned Boyd and shared memories of the player on and off the field.

"No words can take this pain away!" the team's speed and strength coach Chad Scott tweeted Aug. 6. "I love you and appreciate our time together! You had a huge smile that could light up any room. Would love to give you one more hug and tell you I love you forever."