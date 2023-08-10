Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Strip Down in Steamy New Music Video

Watch : Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are getting hot and heavy—for the singer's latest music video that is.

On Aug. 10, the country star released the steamy video for "Fall in Love With Me," in which The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star plays Morgan's love interest.

The three-minute video features the two as neighbors who admire each other from afar, with Kyle spying on Morgan as she washes her car. Meanwhile, Morgan is watching the Bravolebrity's workout from her window.

Finally, after sending each other love notes, they strip down together for a bath. Then, the video culminates with the BFFs sensually feeding each other fruit and leaning in for sweet kisses.

"Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair," Morgan sings in the song. "Can't you see I'm what you need / Make you hit your knees pull out that ring / Gonna make you fall in love with me."