Why the Surprisingly Affordable SolaWave Skincare Wand Will Be Your Skin’s BFF

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
SolaWave. You've seen it on TikTok. You've heard celebs talking about it. You may have even seen it in stores, but been a little intimidated by the beauty brand. So I'm going to let you in on a secret: The SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand is for everyone.
Yes, even us. Especially us. The Los Angeles-based label created their innovative tool to provide, for the first time, four types of "powerful dermatological technologies" from the comfort and ease of home. An affordable everyday essential? it's more likely than you think.
You may not suspect it just from looking at it, but the Advanced Skincare Wand offers microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage. When used together with the company's proprietary serum, SolaWand says you can expect rejuvenated, hydrated, and refreshed skin after two weeks of regular use.
Plus, the brand "doesn't believe in flaws." They say it right in a bold font on their website! Instead of offering correction, they want to bring "high-quality skincare" to customers of "all genders, ages, and skin types," helping everyone to "navigate their individual skincare journeys" and achieve unique goals.
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy & Microcurrent
This "advanced skincare tool" you've heard so much about combines "microcurrent, red light therapy, therapeutic warmth, and facial massage," in one tool designed to be used at home. Plus, the Wand is "rechargeable, portable, and comes in a range of colors," which allows your personality and complexion to glow "on the go and anytime."
SolaWave Renew Complex Activating Serum
"Specially formulated to evenly distribute the Wand's microcurrent energy across your skin," per the brand, SolaWave's companion serum utilizes "super ingredients" like "skin-plumping Hyaluronic Acid, soothing Aloe Vera, and calming Blue Tansy Oil" to achieve maximum skin rejuvenation.
When you're looking for a luxury experience on a budget, this Stuart Weitzman sale brings the celeb-approved pairs of your choice home for less.