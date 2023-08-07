Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reflects on the Moment He Decided to Publicly Come Out

Watch : Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Celebrates His First Pride

Noah Schnapp is looking back at the start of his coming out journey.

Seven months after the Stranger Things star announced he is gay in a video shared to social media, the 18-year-old detailed the moment he decided to publicly open up about his sexuality.

Back in January, Schnapp shared a TikTok lip synching to the popular sound, "You know what it never was? That serious," alongside text that read, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

While Schnapp revealed that he made the video a few months before posting, he was waiting for the perfect moment to press send—which ultimately happened during a long car ride.

"I didn't want to sit there waiting nervously to see what people were going to say," he told to Variety in an interview published Aug. 7. "I just wanted to put it away and be confident in who I am and know that I don't have to care what people think anymore."