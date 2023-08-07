Rare Deal Alert: Save 53% On the Iconic Le Creuset Cast Iron Pan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Le Creuset is one of those brand names that will always be considered the best of the best when it comes to cookware. I have a few pots and pans and I can confirm that this is true. However, I only buy Le Creuset products when they're on sale because they are pricey for my budget. Le Creuset is a worthwhile investment that you will use for years, if not decades. It is also a great gift, especially for someone who loves to cook or a person who just moved into a new home.

For a limited time, you can save 53% on the Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven from QVC. This cast iron pan is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. This is a staple for all cooking enthusiasts since it has great heat distribution and retention. Another great thing about these pans is that they are just as fashionable as they are functional. Whenever I cook with one of these, I serve in the same dish as well because it just looks so nice.

Treat yourself or give someone a present they're sure to love. Bon Appétit!