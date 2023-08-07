Rare Deal Alert: Save 53% On the Iconic Le Creuset Cast Iron Pan

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Le Creuset is one of those brand names that will always be considered the best of the best when it comes to cookware. I have a few pots and pans and I can confirm that this is true. However, I only buy Le Creuset products when they're on sale because they are pricey for my budget. Le Creuset is a worthwhile investment that you will use for years, if not decades. It is also a great gift, especially for someone who loves to cook or a person who just moved into a new home.
For a limited time, you can save 53% on the Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven from QVC. This cast iron pan is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees. This is a staple for all cooking enthusiasts since it has great heat distribution and retention. Another great thing about these pans is that they are just as fashionable as they are functional. Whenever I cook with one of these, I serve in the same dish as well because it just looks so nice.
Treat yourself or give someone a present they're sure to love. Bon Appétit!
Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven
QVC has this pan in six colors. It's dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500F.
These shoppers may convince you that this pan is a game-changer for cooking.
Le Creuset 4.5-qt Cast Iron Classic Oval Dutch Oven Reviews
A shopper declared, "Love this Dutch oven! Beautiful and functional! Love cast iron and this is even better with the Le Creuset brand name on it! My first Le Creuset purchase and can't wait to add more! Great price!"
Another raved, "Best buy ever! Love this product! Easy cleanup and I swear makes food taste better!"
Someone shared, "So this is a really nice addition to any kitchen. I use it plenty ....it also looks nice so i keep it on display as well. Enjoy this one. I made the best roast and some amazing ribs in this dutch oven."
A reviewer gushed, "My go to pan! Love it! I purchased this for myself for Christmas. Made a lot of soups this long winter. Perfect for chicken breasts with spices and olive oil an cup of water so good. Perfect in oven for hour at 350."
"I LOVE this pot! Have the larger le Creuset round Dutch oven but sometimes I don't need the capacity. I use this more than I expected. It's great for everything and I honestly believe that food actually tastes better and the flavors' more intense when prepared using Le Creuset cookware. The price tag hurts but the quality and longevity and ease of cleaning are definitely worth the cost," a customer wrote.
