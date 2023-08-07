Usher Weighs In On Debate Over Keke Palmer's Concert Appearance After Her Boyfriend's Critical Comments

Watch : See Tom Holland & Zendaya's DATE NIGHT at Usher's Concert

Usher didn't get too caught up in the aftermath of Keke Palmer's appearance at his concert.



ICYMI, the Nope star was serenaded by the singer when she attended one of his Las Vegas residency shows in early July wearing a sultry black see-through dress.

Shortly thereafter, her boyfriend Darius Jackson—with whom she shares 5-month-old son Leo—caused a stir after he publicly commented on her attire, tweeting in part, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," adding in later tweets that he had "standards & morals" that he believed in.

Now, Usher is sharing his thoughts on the moment, noting that it was one "worth talking about."

"I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas," he told People in an interview published Aug. 4. "And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."