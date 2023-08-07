Read the Heartwarming Note Taylor Swift Wrote to Alicia Keys’ Son for Attending Eras Tour

Alicia Keys shared the sweet note Taylor Swift penned to her 8-year-old son Genesis ahead of the two attending an Eras Tour show in Los Angeles.

Watch: Taylor Swift's Truck Driver Reacts to $100,000 Bonuses

Alicia Keys and her son Genesis are simply enchanted by Taylor Swift.
 
The "No One" singer and her 8-year-old son attended the Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. As for the sweet proof? The 42-year-old shared photos and clips from their outing to Instagram, captioning her post, "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u."
 
And as Alicia—who shares Genesis and son Egypt, 12, with husband Swizz Beatz—revealed, her son also received a special handwritten note from the "Anti-Hero" singer expressing her excitement about their presence.

"Gen, Hi my friend!!" Taylor's card read, as seen on social media. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

This isn't the first time that the "Shake It Off' singer, 33, has crossed paths with Alicia's youngest son.

photos
Taylor Swift Through the Years

In fact, the two had an adorable exchange at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, with a then 4-year-old Genesis and the 12-time Grammy winner exchanging waves as they sat in the audience.

But the mother-son duo weren't the only ones who had their wildest dreams come true at the Eras Tour.

Keep reading to see every celeb that attended so far.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Twitter
Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash

Swift brought out her ex Taylor Lautner, plus Joey King and Presley Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

Twitter
Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher/TikTok
Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

Instagram
Drew Barrymore

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey shosw. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Instagram
Busy Philipps

Busy took her kids Birdie, 14, and Cricket, 9, to one of the MetLife shows, writing to Taylor afterward, "thank you for the magic that you've brought into my and my kids lives. Birdie adores you and I really think you would love her too."

Miles Teller

Miles rocked out at Taylor's MetLife Stadium show on May 27, as photographed by Aaron Rodgers.

Keleigh Teller

Miles' wife Keleigh attended too, after the couple starred in Taylor's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video in 2021.

Instagram
Keleigh Teller

Keleigh captioned her backstage pic with Taylor, "48 hours in ERAs heaven."

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
