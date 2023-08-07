Read the Heartwarming Note Taylor Swift Wrote to Alicia Keys’ Son for Attending Eras Tour

Watch : Taylor Swift's Truck Driver Reacts to $100,000 Bonuses

Alicia Keys and her son Genesis are simply enchanted by Taylor Swift.



The "No One" singer and her 8-year-old son attended the Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. As for the sweet proof? The 42-year-old shared photos and clips from their outing to Instagram, captioning her post, "Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u."



And as Alicia—who shares Genesis and son Egypt, 12, with husband Swizz Beatz—revealed, her son also received a special handwritten note from the "Anti-Hero" singer expressing her excitement about their presence.

"Gen, Hi my friend!!" Taylor's card read, as seen on social media. "I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

This isn't the first time that the "Shake It Off' singer, 33, has crossed paths with Alicia's youngest son.