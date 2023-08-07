Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Taking Social Media Break After Jason Tartick Split

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Answer BURNING Questions

Kaitlyn Bristowe is stepping back from the spotlight.

And she's doing it for what feel like the right reasons for her personally. After confirming the end of her engagement to Jason Tartick, the former Bachelorette told her followers, "See you soon. Bye for now."

"If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts we would love that," she continued on Instagram Stories Aug. 6. "I just know social media can be awful so taking a little break."

The posts came shortly after Kaitlyn and Jason revealed their decision to split after four years together.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," they wrote in a joint Instagram statement earlier that day. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."