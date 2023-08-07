Beyoncé Pays DC Metro $100,000 to Stay Open an Extra Hour Amid Renaissance Tour Weather Delays

Watch : Beyonce Honors Dancer Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Dancing to Her Music

Beyoncé extended a grand gesture for fans in formation at her latest Renaissance concert.

After stormy weather descended on FedEx Field in Maryland Aug. 6, the Grammy winner's show faced a significant delay as fans were forced to shelter in place. However, Queen Bey made sure that the commute home for fans went a lot smoother, with the singer paying $100,000 to the DC Metro system to stay open for an hour later than usual.

"Hold Up #Beyhive," the official Twitter account for Metrorail wrote Aug. 6, "Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m."

The generous move came hours after the venue announced precautions put in place as a result of the ongoing storm.

"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order," the Twitter account for FedEx Field wrote. "Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."