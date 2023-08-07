Beyoncé Pays DC Metro $100,000 to Stay Open an Extra Hour Amid Renaissance Tour Weather Delays

Beyoncé extended a grand gesture for fans in formation at her latest Renaissance concert.
After stormy weather descended on FedEx Field in Maryland Aug. 6, the Grammy winner's show faced a significant delay as fans were forced to shelter in place. However, Queen Bey made sure that the commute home for fans went a lot smoother, with the singer paying $100,000 to the DC Metro system to stay open for an hour later than usual.
"Hold Up #Beyhive," the official Twitter account for Metrorail wrote Aug. 6, "Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m."
The generous move came hours after the venue announced precautions put in place as a result of the ongoing storm.
"Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order," the Twitter account for FedEx Field wrote. "Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice."
According to local reporter Christian Flores, an official from the stadium shared that there were fans who had to be treated for heat exhaustion during the shelter in place order "given the temperatures and how packed people were in the concourse," he tweeted, "the safest place to be during severe weather."
But nonetheless, the show went on, with fans praising the "Cuff It" artist after hearing of her contribution to ensure they got home safely.
"DC Metro and Beyoncé's team really came through for us by extending the train time after the Renaissance concert," one person tweeted. Another fan reflected on the show itself, writing, "It rained so hard in DC tonight. Beyoncé delivered an amazing show despite the delays!"
Meanwhile, a third noted that Beyoncé was truly that girl, adding, "Beyoncé said rain or shine DC, we doing this. And I lived, yet again."