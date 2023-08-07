Turn Your Home Into a Barbie Dream House With These 31 Finds Under $60

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As far as I'm concerned, pink is much more than just a color. It's a lifestyle. I've always been obsessed with my favorite color, bringing the hue to my wardrobe, beauty products, and even my home decor. Nine times out of ten, if it comes in pink, it's a guarantee that I'm shopping. That's why I was thrilled when the Barbiecore trend took off. It's always been "in" to me, and now there are more must-have products that are available in pink. My ideal home aesthetic is the Barbie Dream House, but I'm currently living alone in an apartment. Nevertheless, I pinkified as much as possible.
If you want a Barbie Dream House, but if it's not in your budget, there are some affordable items that you can totally change up the vibe. Whether you're shopping for fashion or function, here are some Barbiecore home finds under $60 that you're going to love.
iHave Toothpaste Dispenser Bathroom Decor
It can be so frustrating when you get to the bottom of a toothpaste tube. it's not technically empty, so it would be a shame to throw it out, but squeezing out toothpaste is a chore no one wants to do. This hands-free toothpaste dispenser makes your routine so much easier. Of course, it comes in pink and you can get one in grey and black too. It has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 13 Gallon, Cherry Blossom with Febreze Freshness, 34 Count(Packaging May vary)
Do I love taking out the trash? No. However, it's a much more enjoyable experience with these pink, scented garbage bags. I'll never buy anything else. These have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninestars DZT-12-5PK Bedroom or Bathroom Automatic Touchless Infrared Motion Sensor Trash Can
Use your pink, scented garbage bags with this automated trash can that has a touchless sensor. It comes in a few colors and has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Custom Neon Sign for Wall Decor
A customized neon sign will make any room much more fun. You can personalize this with a name, logo, phrase, or emojis. You can pick the font, color, and shape. This is a great pick because you don't have to wait forever for it to come in the mail. Your order takes 2-3 days to process and express shipping takes 5-7 days.
Roundhill Furniture Queen Anna Style Floor Cheval Mirror, Pink
I know this is not under $60, but this is an absolutely gorgeous mirror and it's on sale at an amazing price. That's why I made an exception and added it to my list. If you can get an essential home item and it's Barbiecore pink, you have to shop, right? I think so.
There are several colors to choose from and this mirror has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Ashley 4x4 Pink Ornate Textured Hand-Crafted Resin Picture Frame
Display your favorite memories in this darling, textured frame. It has a hook in the back, so you can use it a table frame or hang it on the wall.
It comes in a few colors and has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lilly Pulitzer Initial Ceramic Coffee Mug
Start your morning on a cheerful note with this initial-adorned mug.
Renova Red Label Maxi Toilet Paper- 6 Rolls
Toilet paper is not typically a "fun" purchase, but it can be. Think pink with this six pack.
GreenLife Electric Griddle
This griddle has a nonstick coating that makes it incredibly easy to clean. It has temperature control and handles that stay cool to the touch. The extra large surface is great for pancakes, eggs, fajitas, and more.
I have so many (pink) GreenLife products. They are just as high-quality as they are cute. Every GreenLife purchase has really come through for me. I highly recommend the brand.
Kelamayi Broom Dustpan Set
I have this broom and dustpan set. It makes me look forward to doing my household chores. It's high-quality and the broom bristles don't shed at all. The set comes in six colors and has 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kioxoho Pink Ceramic Vase
When you picture "Barbiecore," you may envision bright, vibrant pieces. However, this modern vase proves that you can channel Barbiecore and embody a minimalist design aesthetic. It comes in four colors.
Der Rose Pampas Grass Pink
If you love flowers, but you don't have the time or money to constantly replace them, get some pampas grass. I love these because you can get a bundle with different shades of pink or you can just pick your favorite.
Besttoyhome 12 Pcs Assorted Small Fall Artificial Pumpkins
Fall decor doesn't have to mean orange and neutral tones. These assorted pink pumpkins are the perfect addition to your holiday aesthetic. This bundle has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slanke Knot Ball Pillow
If buying Barbie-inspired furniture is out of your budget at the moment, these pillows are the perfect accent accessory. They come in many colors, included light and hot pink.
Exclusivo Mezcla Extra Large Fleece Throw Blanket
Cozy up with one of these plush throw blankets. When you're not using it, display it as decorative accent on a couch, chair, or bed. It comes 25 colors and eight sizes. It has 46,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Qingmiao Ceramic Table Lamps Set of 2
If you get these ceramic lamps as a two-piece set, you'll end up paying just $29 for each one. They hit the perfect balance between fun and sophistication and they even come with light bulbs. These sets come in 5 colors.
Buruis Standing Paper Towel Holder
Instead of just putting your paper towels on the countertop, use one of these pink holders.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 68,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner Spray
Yes, you can even go pink with your cleaning products. I'm obsessed with the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff cleaning paste, but I just wanted a more user-friendly product with that same effective formula. This spray is just as good as the paste, but it's just much more convenient to use. I don't have to scrub my counters clean. All I have to do is wipe and the work is already done. The spray is effective on multiple surfaces and it has a nice clean smell that's not overpowering. It has 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yonous Pink Combo Set Throw Pillow Covers
Create an ombre effect with these premium velvet pillowcases in several shades of pink.
Mueller Retro Toaster
Add a vintage style to your kitchen with the Mueller Retro Toaster. This cute toaster has 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 2-slice capacity, 7 browning levels, and 3 functions. There are four colors to choose from, but you know which one Barbie would pick.
Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set
Instead of buying all of your kitchen utensils separately, just get this set. It has everything you need and more, with 33 pieces and a matching holder. These are nonstick utensils that are super easy to clean. The Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set comes in 8 colors and has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Doboli Cell Phone Stand for Desk
This stand is great for a cell phone or a tablet. Use it for video calls, reading books, displaying recipes, and more. There a few colors to choose from and this stand has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hecef Kitchen Knife Block Set
Save storage space with this knife block that can also serve as counter space decor. The 14-piece knife block set comes with a sharpener and all-purpose scissors.
Felt Like Sharing Felt Letter Board
Display a celebratory or inspirational message on one of these felt boards, which come with 300 letters. These boards have 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Greadio Retro Bluetooth Speaker
Use this vintage-looking speaker as an FM radio or you can connect it to your phone or another Bluetooth-compatible device. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
B FSOBEIIALEO Folding Storage Ottoman
This ottoman is such a versatile addition to your home. Use it as a footrest, chair, or end table. Plus, it gives you some extra storage. It comes in 5 colors and has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jenseits Jewelry Holder Organizer Stand
Keep your jewelry organized and tangle-free with this three-tiered organizer.
ChezMax Necklace Jewelry Display
This jewelry display is great for bracelets and you can also use it for scrunchies, watches, or headbands. There are 12 colors to choose from.
HiramWare Stainless Steel Colander With Handle and Legs
I've been using since colander since 2019. It is sturdy, durable, dishwasher-safe. It looks like new after using it daily for years. Plus, I love the pink border. It has 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
