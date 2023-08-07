Turn Your Home Into a Barbie Dream House With These 31 Finds Under $60

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As far as I'm concerned, pink is much more than just a color. It's a lifestyle. I've always been obsessed with my favorite color, bringing the hue to my wardrobe, beauty products, and even my home decor. Nine times out of ten, if it comes in pink, it's a guarantee that I'm shopping. That's why I was thrilled when the Barbiecore trend took off. It's always been "in" to me, and now there are more must-have products that are available in pink. My ideal home aesthetic is the Barbie Dream House, but I'm currently living alone in an apartment. Nevertheless, I pinkified as much as possible.

If you want a Barbie Dream House, but if it's not in your budget, there are some affordable items that you can totally change up the vibe. Whether you're shopping for fashion or function, here are some Barbiecore home finds under $60 that you're going to love.