Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

It looks like Rami Malek has found a new somebody to love.
The Mr. Robot alum and Emma Corrin broke free with PDA during a day out in London on Sept. 21. Joined by The Crown star's dog Spencer, the pair grabbed some food at a local restaurant and hit the park, where they played took a walk around the lawn before leaning in to share a sweet kiss.
For the casual outing, Malek, 42, donned a black jacket, blue jeans and leather boots. He paired his look with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.
Also rocking shades, Corrin, 27, sported a trench coat over a black top, wide-legged jeans and black sneakers.
The sighting comes after Malek's breakup from his Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton, who he dated for five years. The two first met while filming the 2018 biopic, playing Freddie Mercury and his former partner Mary Austin, respectively.
And though they kept largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, the couple shared glimpses into their relationship over the years. For instance, when Malek swept the 2019 awards season for his portrayal of the iconic rocker, there was one leading lady in his life he was eager to give a shoutout to.
"Thank you, Lucy Boynton... You have been my ally, my confidant, my love," he declared at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January 2019. "Thank you so much."
Just days later, he kept the momentum going, telling Us Weekly at the time, "She's such a wildly talented human being and an inspiration."
But that wasn't all, considering he would gush over his love during his acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Oscars the following month.
"Lucy, you're the heart of this film," he said. "You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much."
However, he wasn't the only one singing praises, as Boynton, 29, herself opened up about hearing her mention in Malek's Oscars speech, sharing it felt like she "blacked out."
"Him winning for his performance was like winning for the tip of the iceberg of everything he had done," she told The Cut that August. "You kind of forget that there are hundreds of other people in the room."
In March 2022, the My Policeman actress reflected on being "really unaware of the public element" during that unforgettable moment.
"You're just absorbing, millisecond by millisecond, what is happening," she told You Magazine at the time, "and then suddenly you hear the applause and you realize it's been a public moment, which is slightly strange."
Malek and Boynton made their last public appearance together at a BAFTAs afterparty in February. Speculation that the notoriously private pair had broken up surfaced in July, when Malek was seen attending a Bruce Springsteen concert with Corrin.
He and the Lady Chatterley's Lover star were spotted out on numerous dates in the following weeks and made an appearance at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York earlier this month.
E! News has reached out to reps for Malek and Boynton but has not received comment.