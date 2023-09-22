Rami Malek and Emma Corrin Confirm Their Romance With a Kiss

Watch : How Rami Malek Channels His Inner Bond Villain at Oscars 2022

It looks like Rami Malek has found a new somebody to love.

The Mr. Robot alum and Emma Corrin broke free with PDA during a day out in London on Sept. 21. Joined by The Crown star's dog Spencer, the pair grabbed some food at a local restaurant and hit the park, where they played took a walk around the lawn before leaning in to share a sweet kiss.

For the casual outing, Malek, 42, donned a black jacket, blue jeans and leather boots. He paired his look with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

Also rocking shades, Corrin, 27, sported a trench coat over a black top, wide-legged jeans and black sneakers.

The sighting comes after Malek's breakup from his Bohemian Rhapsody costar Lucy Boynton, who he dated for five years. The two first met while filming the 2018 biopic, playing Freddie Mercury and his former partner Mary Austin, respectively.