Maralee Nichols Shares Glimpse Inside Farm Trip With Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's son Theo met a few new furry friends.
The influencer recently shared a glimpse at her latest adventure with her 20-month-old son to social media, captioning an Aug. 6 Instagram post, "A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun."
In the photos featuring the mother-son duo, Theo and Maralee held hands as they ran through the grass, with the pair sporting matching cowboy hats and light-blue overalls. In another snap, the two were seen striking a pose for a selfie, with Maralee holding Theo on her hip.
Not to mention, a clip featured Theo as he was surrounded by baby goats while he sat atop a slide, and he was also captured pulling a small wagon across a field.
This isn't the first time that Maralee, who filed a paternity suit against the NBA star in December 2021, has showcased her outings with her son.
In fact, her latest post comes just weeks after she shared a glimpse at the pair's trip to the San Diego Zoo, writing on Instagram July 14, "Adventures with Theo. No place I'd rather be."
