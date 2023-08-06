Maralee Nichols Shares Glimpse Inside Farm Trip With Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's 20-month-old son Theo recently enjoyed an adventurous day out on the farm together.

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's son Theo met a few new furry friends.

The influencer recently shared a glimpse at her latest adventure with her 20-month-old son to social media, captioning an Aug. 6 Instagram post, "A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun."

In the photos featuring the mother-son duo, Theo and Maralee held hands as they ran through the grass, with the pair sporting matching cowboy hats and light-blue overalls. In another snap, the two were seen striking a pose for a selfie, with Maralee holding Theo on her hip.

Not to mention, a clip featured Theo as he was surrounded by baby goats while he sat atop a slide, and he was also captured pulling a small wagon across a field.

This isn't the first time that Maralee, who filed a paternity suit against the NBA star in December 2021, has showcased her outings with her son.

photos
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrates Halloween

In fact, her latest post comes just weeks after she shared a glimpse at the pair's trip to the San Diego Zoo, writing on Instagram July 14, "Adventures with Theo. No place I'd rather be."

But there's more where that came from. Keep reading for all of Maralee and Theo's cutest pics.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Cuddles

Maralee shared this photo of herself cuddling her son on her Instagram Stories on July 29, 2023.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
A Day at the Zoo

On July 14, 2023, Maralee shared this photo from her and Theo's trip to the San Diego Zoo.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
New Friend

Theo meets an elephant.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Fun With Mom

Maralee pushes her son on a swing.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Curious Child

Theo checks out his surroundings on a day out with mom.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Theo in Wonderland

This boy holds the key to his mama's heart.

Instagram
Spring Season

Maralee Nichols documents her son Theo Thompson enjoying a Southern California sunset. 

Instagram
Future Explorer

While exploring an aquarium, Maralee revealed Theo's "favorite words are 'wooow' and 'coool.'" 

Instagram
Happiest Date on Earth

It's a magical mother-son date at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. 

Instagram
Trick or Treat

Maralee celebrates her first Halloween as a mom alongside baby Theo. 

Instagram
Spooky Season

"October with my pumpkin," Maralee shared on Instagram

Instagram
Farmer Boy

You never know who you will find at the pumpkin patch! 

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Animal Planet

"Can't believe my baby is 6 months old," Maralee wrote from the San Diego Zoo in June 2022. "Theo's first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals." 

