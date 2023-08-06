Maralee Nichols Shares Glimpse Inside Farm Trip With Her and Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo

Watch : Maralee Nichols Posts Son Theo After Tristan Thompson Honors Son Tatum

Maralee Nichols and Tristan Thompson's son Theo met a few new furry friends.

The influencer recently shared a glimpse at her latest adventure with her 20-month-old son to social media, captioning an Aug. 6 Instagram post, "A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun."

In the photos featuring the mother-son duo, Theo and Maralee held hands as they ran through the grass, with the pair sporting matching cowboy hats and light-blue overalls. In another snap, the two were seen striking a pose for a selfie, with Maralee holding Theo on her hip.

Not to mention, a clip featured Theo as he was surrounded by baby goats while he sat atop a slide, and he was also captured pulling a small wagon across a field.

This isn't the first time that Maralee, who filed a paternity suit against the NBA star in December 2021, has showcased her outings with her son.