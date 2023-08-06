Paris Hilton Shares Why She's Sliving Her Best Life With Husband Carter Reum

Watch : Paris Hilton Dishes on New Memoir, Husband Carter & Baby Boy Phoenix

Monogamy? That's hot.

Paris Hilton recently gave a sweet glimpse inside her 20-month marriage to husband Carter Reum and the snippet proves she truly lives by her credo: "The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute."

In a video set to Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "One in a Million", the 42-year-old shared a series of clips with Reum, 42, on vacation, at parties and celebrating holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve.

She also revealed in the comment section that she's so obsessed with the track that she was "listening to it on repeat" during a recent trip to Greece. (As for her outfits in the footage—a romantic white maxi, sparkly black evening gown and one standout sequined frock? Loves it.)

And since the "Stars Are Blind" singer showed her man real love, baby—appropriately captioning the Aug. 5 post, "My one in a million"—he showed her his, commenting, "You're my one in a trillion."