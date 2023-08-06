Paris Hilton Shares Why She's Sliving Her Best Life With Husband Carter Reum

Monogamy? That's hot.
Paris Hilton recently gave a sweet glimpse inside her 20-month marriage to husband Carter Reum and the snippet proves she truly lives by her credo: "The only rule is don't be boring and dress cute."
In a video set to Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "One in a Million", the 42-year-old shared a series of clips with Reum, 42, on vacation, at parties and celebrating holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve.
She also revealed in the comment section that she's so obsessed with the track that she was "listening to it on repeat" during a recent trip to Greece. (As for her outfits in the footage—a romantic white maxi, sparkly black evening gown and one standout sequined frock? Loves it.)
And since the "Stars Are Blind" singer showed her man real love, baby—appropriately captioning the Aug. 5 post, "My one in a million"—he showed her his, commenting, "You're my one in a trillion."
Stands to reason, then, that their baby boy Phoenix, who joined the fam in January, is one in a quintillion.
"He is my world and makes my life feel so complete," she wrote of her "angel baby" in a July Instagram post. "Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!"
And while it's clear they're not exactly living the simple life, her love for her family is decidedly uncomplicated.
"He just completes my life," she gushed to E! News of 6-month-old Phoenix in an April interview, "and is just such an angel and just seeing him smiling now, everything just melts my heart."
As for Reum, the old pal she reconnected with in 2019 during a Thanksgiving jaunt in the Hamptons, "He's just one of the most kindest people," she told E!. "He has the biggest heart. He's so sweet and fun and loyal and just my world."
While past paramours sometimes struggled to deal with her massive success, she explained, "He just wants to lift me up and support me in every way."
Sing it with us: "You're my one, one, one in a million. It's like someone picked you outta the sky."