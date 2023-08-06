Ryan Gosling Surprises Barbie Director Greta Gerwig With a Fantastic Birthday Gift

Watch : Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Privately Welcomed Baby No. 2

This Ken is the ultimate gift-giver.

In celebration of Greta Gerwig's 40th birthday, Barbie star Ryan Gosling surprised the film's director with a Barbie-and-Ken-themed flash mob.

As seen in a clip shared to the movie's official account Instagram Aug. 4, a group of dancers popped into Greta's Pilates class as part of the big reveal, with a group of Kens performing along to the single, "I'm Just Ken," followed by a round of Barbies that competed their routine to Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night."

(Both songs are featured in Barbie, with the former helping Ryan to land his first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100.)

"As Kens know," the caption alongside the Instagram video read, "Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta's birthday with all the feelings!!"

And it's safe to say that the Lady Bird director felt all the feelings, as Greta was seen wiping away happy tears as the flash mob completed their performance.