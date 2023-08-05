Sofia Vergara Sparkles in Pinstriped Style on Girls' Night Out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

It's not a totally cruel summer for Sofía Vergara after all.

The Modern Family alum enjoyed a fun girls' night out with her friends at Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles Aug. 4, and in style. The actress turned heads in a black and rhinestone, pinstriped, sleeveless Retrofête "Ellisha" corset top and matching wide-legged "Lenox" pants at the show, which took place more than two weeks after her ex Joe Manganiello filed for divorce.

Vergara shared on her Instagram photos of herself at the show with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia. The actress captioned her post with three clapping hands emojis and @taylorswift."

Vergara also posted on her Instagram Stories a mirror selfie showing her outfit in full, with Swift's song "...Ready For It" playing in the background.

The mother-daughter duo also shared a video of the trio sitting in a suite before the concert began, listening to one of Swift's pre-show tracks—Dusty Springfield's 1964 cover of the feminist anthem "You Don't Own Me," first made famous by Lesley Gore and also featured in the 1996 comedy film The First Wives Club.