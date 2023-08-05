Sofia Vergara Sparkles in Pinstriped Style on Girls' Night Out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show

It's not a totally cruel summer for Sofía Vergara after all.
The Modern Family alum enjoyed a fun girls' night out with her friends at Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles Aug. 4, and in style. The actress turned heads in a black and rhinestone, pinstriped, sleeveless Retrofête "Ellisha" corset top and matching wide-legged "Lenox" pants at the show, which took place more than two weeks after her ex Joe Manganiello filed for divorce.
Vergara shared on her Instagram photos of herself at the show with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia. The actress captioned her post with three clapping hands emojis and @taylorswift."
Vergara also posted on her Instagram Stories a mirror selfie showing her outfit in full, with Swift's song "...Ready For It" playing in the background.
The mother-daughter duo also shared a video of the trio sitting in a suite before the concert began, listening to one of Swift's pre-show tracks—Dusty Springfield's 1964 cover of the feminist anthem "You Don't Own Me," first made famous by Lesley Gore and also featured in the 1996 comedy film The First Wives Club.
Vergara and Manganiello announced their split July 17, a week after the actress celebrated her 51st birthday with friends in Italy.
The True Blood actor filed papers to end their seven-year marriage July 19, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split and listing July 2 as the date of their separation.
On July 26, Vergara filed her response to the divorce filing, confirming the reason for the breakup and asking the court to assert a prenup that was put in place when they married.
In addition to Swift's recent Los Angeles concert, Vergara has been spotted out a few times since the divorce filing, and without her wedding ring.
Swift is performing several shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as part of her Eras tour. Vergara is one of many celebs who have attended a show since the concert series began in March. See pics of stars at the singer's Eras tour below: