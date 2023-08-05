Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza Days After His Death

Billie Eilish has paid homage to Angus Cloud in a special way.
The singer gave the late Euphoria actor a shout-out awhile performing onstage at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival Aug. 3, three days after his death at age 25.
"R.I.P. Angus Cloud, everybody," Eilish told the crowd—made up of an estimated 400,000 people—after finishing her and Labrinth's song "Never Felt So Alone," which was featured in Euphoria's most recent second season.
After calling attention to her newly dyed red hair, the singer encouraged her fans to put their phones down, hold their neighbor's hand and hug them.
"Tell somebody next to you you're grateful for them," the 21-year-old said. "I want us all to be grateful and aware of what we have."
Cloud, who played fan-favorite character Fezco on Euphoria, died July 31 at his family's home in Oakland, Calif.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his loved ones shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
Cloud, born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, had been mourning the recent death of his dad prior to his own passing.
"Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss," the family's statement continued. "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
Following his death, Cloud received online tributes from several of his Euphoria co-stars, including lead actress Zendaya, plus Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow, who played Fezco's friend Lexi.
"Angus was the funniest person ever," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 2 alongside photos of her and Cloud hanging out. "I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."
The actress continued, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."