Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza Days After His Death

Watch : Zendaya Breaks Silence on Angus Cloud's Death

Billie Eilish has paid homage to Angus Cloud in a special way.

The singer gave the late Euphoria actor a shout-out awhile performing onstage at the 2023 Lollapalooza music festival Aug. 3, three days after his death at age 25.

"R.I.P. Angus Cloud, everybody," Eilish told the crowd—made up of an estimated 400,000 people—after finishing her and Labrinth's song "Never Felt So Alone," which was featured in Euphoria's most recent second season.

After calling attention to her newly dyed red hair, the singer encouraged her fans to put their phones down, hold their neighbor's hand and hug them.

"Tell somebody next to you you're grateful for them," the 21-year-old said. "I want us all to be grateful and aware of what we have."

Cloud, who played fan-favorite character Fezco on Euphoria, died July 31 at his family's home in Oakland, Calif.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his loved ones shared in a statement to E! News at the time. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."