Jamie Foxx Issues Apology to Jewish Community Over Controversial Post

Jamie Foxx is apologizing for a social media post that drew accusations of antisemitism.

On Aug. 4, the Oscar winner wrote on his Instagram page, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove." Following a backlash on social media, Foxx deleted the message and issued a statement.

"I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post," Foxx wrote on his Instagram page Aug. 5. "I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent."

He then offered an explanation. "To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," he wrote. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."