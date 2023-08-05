Anthropologie Just Added Thousands of New Items to the Sale Section, Here’s What I’m Adding to My Cart

If you want to narrow things down, you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved styles that are on sale at Anthropologie.

Is there such a thing as too many choices? Unfortunately, yes, especially if you have to stick to a budget— which most of us do. If you do get overwhelmed going through the sale section while you shop, that's understandable. Far too often, there are too many cute clothes I want to buy and not enough money in my bank account to make it happen.

Anthropologie quietly put thousands of items on sale and I cannot help wishing I had an unlimited shopping stipend. If you want to shop, but you don't feel like going through every page of the sale section, that's why I am here. I did all the scrolling so you don't have to. I love this $160 Barbiecore-inspired mini dress that's on sale for $20. I'm obsessed with these leather shorts that are only $20 (originally $120). This white mini dress is perfect for summer and you can get it for only $40 instead of $248.

If you want some more E! Shopping Editor finds, here are my favorite styles from the sale.

The Best Anthropologie Deals

By Anthropologie Turtleneck Sweater Dress

You can never have too much pink in your wardrobe. Who wouldn't want a dress that feels comfortable and looks luxurious?

$160
$20
Anthropologie

Maeve Pleated Poplin Shorts

It's not too late to elevate your summer wardrobe. These pleated orange shorts pair perfectly with a neutral top. They also come in black.

$98
$30
Anthropologie

Matt & Nat Edie High-Waisted Faux Leather Shorts

It doesn't get more chic than these beige leather shorts. This is the level-up your wardrobe needs. 

$120
$20
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Crystal Chicklet Bracelet

Bring cheer to any outfit with this vibrant bracelet. If you love this style, it comes in 7 colors.

$28
$20
Anthropologie

Maeve Cropped Bow Blazer

Embrace the Barbiecore trend with a bright pink blazer. These bows will get you compliments everywhere you go.

$128
$40
Anthropologie

Maeve Ribbed One-Shoulder Sweater Tank

Don't give this top the cold shoulder. Think pink with a cute, one-shoulder style. It also comes in kelly green.

$78
$30
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie V-Neck Pointelle Sweater Tank

If the summer has you missing sweater weather, compromise with one of these knit tank tops. It comes in 3 additional colors.

$88
$30
Anthropologie

Maeve High-Low Pleated-Trim Dress

You'll feel like you're on a vacation every time you wear this yellow, floral dress. And, you'll absolutely love the tie at the back. 

$180
$50
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Delicate Pearl Chain Bracelet

This bracelet is a unique, yet simple, take on pearl jewelry. It will complement any ensemble with ease.

$28
$20
Anthropologie

Love The Label Ruffled Mini Dress

Is it really summer if you don't wear a white mini dress at least once? You just found your outfit for your next night out, barbeque, and other gatherings.

$248
$40
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Cowl-Neck Shine Halter Tank

All eyes will be on you when you wear this shiny, halter top, which comes in three colors.

 

$58
$20
Anthropologie

Pilcro Slim Denim Corset Dress

Relaxation is the last concept most people would associate with the word "corset," but this dress is surprisingly relaxed and comfortable. It's ideal for summer too.

$170
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve Square-Neck Buttondown Dress

Make this dress your own and switch it up for different occasions by changing up the buttons.

$170
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve One-Shoulder Bow Top

Black and white stripes make a classic combination. You can also get this one-shoulder top in 2 solid colors.

$68
$20
Anthropologie

