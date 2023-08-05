Riley Keough Officially Becomes New Owner of Graceland and Sole Heir of Lisa Marie Presley’s Estate

Watch : Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Estate Dispute

The fate of Lisa Marie Presley's estate has been revealed.

A Los Angeles judge officially approved Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest child and Elvis Presley's granddaughter, to become the sole heir of her late mother's estate, according to multiple outlets.

Riley will also become the owner of Graceland, Elvis' Memphis, Tenn. home, which Lisa Marie inherited upon his death in 1977, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The court sign-off concludes a legal dispute over Lisa Marie's will, which Priscilla Presley—Elvis' ex-wife and Lisa Marie's mom—brought into question following the singer's death in January at age 54.

Three weeks later, Priscilla filed court documents alleging there were "issues surrounding the authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment that appointed Riley and her half-sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood—as well as brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27—as the estate's heirs.

Days later, Priscilla wrote in a statement to E! News that she remained focusing on prioritizing her family amid Lisa Marie's heartbreaking passing.