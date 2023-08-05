Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Taken Into Police Custody at Massive New York Giveaway Event

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

A Twitch streamer is facing legal trouble after his New York City giveaway event derailed into chaos.

Kai Cenat, who promised to gift video game consoles and other electronic devices to fans, was taken into police custody on Aug. 4 after a massive crowd formed in Manhattan's Union Square and pandemonium broke out, according to NBC News. The event attracted a "couple thousand people," police told NBC New York.

Cenat has not been charged for the incident.

However, the New York Police Department said in a press conference that, depending on its legal department's guidance, Cenat could be charged with inciting a riot. E! News has reached out to Cenat's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Cenat, 21, announced the giveaway on Aug. 2 on his Twitch social media page, where he has over six million followers. In the clip, which has amassed over two million views, Cenat said that he and a group of friends would drive to the park "in a big ass truck" to distribute PlayStation 5, PCs, headphones and more.