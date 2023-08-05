Build the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe With 83% Off Deals From J.Crew

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The only thing better than shopping a sale is an additional discount on a sale. If you're at style star who loves shopping a J.Crew, you already know that there are amazing deals at J.Crew Factory.

Well, the best just got better. This weekend, there's an additional 50% discount on those sale styles and this is the perfect excuse to expand your wardrobe. Depending on which styles catch your eye, you can save up to 83% on your purchase. You can get $118 suede mules for just $20. Score a $70 tennis skort for only $20. Shop this $30 deal on a $130 mini dress that comes in four colors.

There are no promo codes to remember or order minimums The entire site is on sale and the prices are as marked. If you need some shopping inspiration, you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved styles.