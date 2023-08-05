Build the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe With 83% Off Deals From J.Crew

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The only thing better than shopping a sale is an additional discount on a sale. If you're at style star who loves shopping a J.Crew, you already know that there are amazing deals at J.Crew Factory.
Well, the best just got better. This weekend, there's an additional 50% discount on those sale styles and this is the perfect excuse to expand your wardrobe. Depending on which styles catch your eye, you can save up to 83% on your purchase. You can get $118 suede mules for just $20. Score a $70 tennis skort for only $20. Shop this $30 deal on a $130 mini dress that comes in four colors.
There are no promo codes to remember or order minimums The entire site is on sale and the prices are as marked. If you need some shopping inspiration, you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved styles.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew Utility Chino Short
The J.Crew Utility Chino Shorts prove that shorts can be polished. These are versatile, comfortable, and very flattering. There are 3 colors to choose from.
J.Crew Pleated Active Skort
It doesn't get any cuter than this pleated skirt. You'll look polished and put together without constriction since it's specifically designed for athletics with built-in biker shorts. The skirt also comes in white and black.
J.Crew Sueded Bow Mules
Slip into these bow-adorned mules. They're so comfy and they'll elevate any outfit. These also come in tan and navy blue.
J.Crew Squareneck Midi Dress
Bring summer vibes anywhere you go when you rock this lobster and starfish print dress.
J.Crew Sleeveless Mockneck
A sleeveless mock neck top is a wardrobe staple for sure. It delivers understated elegance and it's the ideal layering piece, especially for work. Choose from white, pink, beige, navy blue, and black.
J.Crew Button-Ruffleneck Top
The vertical stripes exude "summer in the Hamptons" vibes. This sophisticated sleeveless top comes in 3 additional prints.
J.Crew Striped Mockneck Sweater
There's just something so effortlessly cool about navy blue and white horizontal stripes. This comfy sweater is great for a cool summer night and it's a must-have for the fall too.
J.Crew Flare Crop Jean in All-Day Stretch
Flare cropped jeans are a great way to showcase your favorite shoes.
J.Crew Relaxed Button-Up Shirt
Wear this buttoned up to the office. Tie it up to create a cropped top. Wear it open as a swimsuit cover-up. A high-quality button-up shirt is an incredibly versatile addition to your wardrobe. This one comes in 3 colors.
J.Crew Tie-Back Midi Dress
You know those summer days when it's so hot out that you don't feel like getting dressed, just wear this. It's easy, breezy, and lightweight. It has an open back and you will get endless compliments every time you have it on.
J.Crew Kallie Straight-Leg Pant
Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe with these bright, straight leg pants. This classic style also comes in kelly green, black, white, and navy blue.
J.Crew Three-Layer Necklace
You know those girls with perfectly layered necklace strands? It can be a little tricky to find necklaces that perfectly layer though. Make accessorizing easier with this triple strand necklace.
J.Crew Faux-Wrap Sleeveless Mini Dress
Get the look of a wrap dress without the worry that your dress will untie in public. This faux wrap dress will be one of your summer go-to looks. It also comes in black along with two print options.
J.Crew Woven Pajama Set
These J.Crew classic pajamas are iconic and comfortable. They come in pink and blue.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
There are very few dresses that you can wear (almost) everywhere. You can rock this for brunch, work, and everything in between.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Collared Mini Dress
This adorable collared dress strikes that perfect balance between dressed up and casual.
