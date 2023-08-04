Katy Perry Reveals Why She Hasn't Released New Music Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy Dove

Watch : How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is preparing to roar on a new album, but it won't happen just yet.

Even though she hasn't released new songs since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, the pop star said that has she hasn't left music forever.

"I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," Katy told Good Morning America in an interview published Aug. 4. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it—so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

However, the music will have to wait, because Katy, who is nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency, is juggling multiple responsibilities at the same time.

"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," said Katy, who shares the little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "I will be back, but let me get this right."