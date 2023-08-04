Katy Perry Reveals Why She Hasn't Released New Music Since Welcoming Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is preparing to roar on a new album, but it won't happen just yet.
Even though she hasn't released new songs since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove in 2020, the pop star said that has she hasn't left music forever.
"I haven't put any new material out since my Darling Daisy," Katy told Good Morning America in an interview published Aug. 4. "I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it—so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."
However, the music will have to wait, because Katy, who is nearing the end of her Las Vegas residency, is juggling multiple responsibilities at the same time.
"I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old," said Katy, who shares the little girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "I will be back, but let me get this right."
In fact, the "Teenage Dream" singer noted that her day-to-day schedule involves her being as present as possible for Daisy.
"I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning," she added. "I'll come home tonight and I'll still have, like, hair and makeup done, and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes [for her]."
But being able to wake up in Vegas to perform her Play concert series has been an unforgettable experience for Katy, who has felt herself grow with each performance.
"I'm just so grateful for the continuous opportunity to keep evolving as an artist," the 38-year-old said, "as a human, as a mother, and to be able to keep bringing joy to people's lives through the arts and entertainment and visuals."
Her last album was Smile in 2020.