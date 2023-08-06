Simone Biles Makes Golden Return to Competitive Gymnastics After 2-Year Break

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

The GOAT has returned to the mat.

At the 2023 U.S. Classic in Chicago Aug. 4, Olympian Simone Biles—the most decorated gymnast in the world—made her comeback to the competitive world for the first time since the 2020 Olympics. And as if she had never taken a step back from the sport, the 26-year-old finished first in the all-around, vault, floor routine and balance beam. She placed third on the uneven bars.

"Everyone that was cheering, made posters and all of that in the crowd, it just made my heart melt that they still believe in me," she gushed to NBC Sports after the competition. "I'm very shocked."

Back in 2021, she had withdrawn from several finals at the Tokyo Games, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties," or mid-air disorientation, before making a comeback and winning a bronze medal in the balance beam final.

However, in June, after two year away her return was announced. Her reemergence for the event is especially significant as it marks the last chance for athletes to qualify for the national championships in San Jose, Calif. later this month.