Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Purple Blush Restock Alert: The Viral Product Is Back by Purple-Ar Demand

If Rihanna wears it, I'm going to try it myself— without question. The queen is always on the pulse of trends, often starting them herself. The same can be said for her makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which has had so many products go viral. If you missed out on the viral purple blush, rejoice because it's back in stock.

The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the shade Drama Cla$$ is soft violet that looks stunning on all skin tones. You may be hesitant about rocking a purple blush, but this shade has gone viral because of how universally flattering it is. The formula is incredibly light and easy to build. You can just get a natural-looking blush with a teeny amount of product. Of course, you can amp up the glam by building up the layers. You have lots of options with this formula. Best of all, it's sweat-resistant, which is an absolute must! No one wants their perfect makeup application melting away in the heat of the moment (pun intended).

This is not a drill. Shop before the internet's favorite purple blush sells out— again.