Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Purple Blush Restock Alert: The Viral Product Is Back by Purple-Ar Demand

If Rihanna wears it, I'm going to try it myself— without question. The queen is always on the pulse of trends, often starting them herself. The same can be said for her makeup brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, which has had so many products go viral. If you missed out on the viral purple blush, rejoice because it's back in stock.
The Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in the shade Drama Cla$$ is soft violet that looks stunning on all skin tones. You may be hesitant about rocking a purple blush, but this shade has gone viral because of how universally flattering it is. The formula is incredibly light and easy to build. You can just get a natural-looking blush with a teeny amount of product. Of course, you can amp up the glam by building up the layers. You have lots of options with this formula. Best of all, it's sweat-resistant, which is an absolute must! No one wants their perfect makeup application melting away in the heat of the moment (pun intended).
This is not a drill. Shop before the internet's favorite purple blush sells out— again.
Fenty Purple Blush Restock
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Drama Cla$$
This light-as-air blush is so easy to apply. You can put it on and tap it in with your fingertips or your favorite brush or sponge. You can also use it as an eyeshadow or lip tint.
Still not sure if purple blush is for you, these reviews may convince you
Fenty Purple Blush Reviews
A shopper shared, "Been waiting for a blush this color!!! I LOVE IT!!!! It glides on, is buildable & looks great!!! I love my DRAMA!!!"
Another declared, "Blown away! I wanted the drama cla$$ so badly but was hesitant because of my unpredictably oily skin to try a cream blush. I'm very, very happy with this. It's light, a little goes a long way, it blends nicely, and the images on the site seem true-to-life in terms of vibrancy/ buildability. I'm glad I tried fenty products."
Someone gushed, "It is fabulous and I love it. Do not be scared of the colour as you do not see any purple at all. Just a nice pop of colour on your cheeks."
A reviewer raved, "I've always been scared to wear purple blush but this one is perfect !! it's looks very natural & beautiful."
A Fenty customer wrote, "BEAUTIFUL. This was such a unique color. Of course it's not purple on the face but it's so gorgeous on darker skin. That mauve tint is EVERYTHING!"
