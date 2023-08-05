Funder of Anti-Child Trafficking Film Sound of Freedom Charged With Accessory to Child Kidnapping

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

A man who helped fund a film about rescuing children from human trafficking has been charged with accessory to child kidnapping.

On July 23, Fabian Marta was arrested by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police and charged with accessory to child kidnapping over an incident that allegedly occurred on July 21, according to Missouri court records viewed by E! News. He was released on his own recognizance and the next hearing is set for Aug. 28.

No other details on the case have been shared.

Marta's attorney Scott Rosenblum tells E! News, "The charges are unfounded. Mr. Marta had nothing to do with custodial kidnapping. He was essentially a landlord."

The 51-year-old was one of the crowd funders for the 2023 action film Sound of Freedom, his lawyer confirms.

Released July 4 and based on a true story, the film follows former U.S. government employee Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel) as he works against sex trafficking, aiming to save a brother and sister from being trafficked in Colombia.