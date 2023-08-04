Whitney Port Says She's Working on Understanding Her Relationship With Food Amid Weight Journey

Watch : Whitney Port Says She Doesn't "Look Healthy" Amid Weight Concern

Whitney Port is taking steps to view food differently.

Amid her ongoing weight journey, which began when fans raised concerns that she was "too thin," The Hills alum shared that she's continuing to take a closer look at her eating habits.

"Came back to LA just to go to another strip small [sic] for my favorite delicacies," Whitney captioned an Instagram Story of her at Baskin Robbins Aug. 3. "I'm obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself, I want to build myself and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal healthy [sic]."

In fact, the actress noted she's down to indulge her sweet tooth, adding, "having more ice cream than usual doesn't suck either. My @baskinrobbins order is a double scoop of gold medal ribbon & Jamoca Almond Fudge in a waffle cone cup. Easier to eat."