Whitney Port Says She's Working on Understanding Her Relationship With Food Amid Weight Journey

Whitney Port is taking steps to view food differently.
Amid her ongoing weight journey, which began when fans raised concerns that she was "too thin," The Hills alum shared that she's continuing to take a closer look at her eating habits.
"Came back to LA just to go to another strip small [sic] for my favorite delicacies," Whitney captioned an Instagram Story of her at Baskin Robbins Aug. 3. "I'm obviously working on understanding my relationship with food so I can be the healthiest version of myself, I want to build myself and be strong for my bones and I fully commit to focusing on my personal healthy [sic]."
In fact, the actress noted she's down to indulge her sweet tooth, adding, "having more ice cream than usual doesn't suck either. My @baskinrobbins order is a double scoop of gold medal ribbon & Jamoca Almond Fudge in a waffle cone cup. Easier to eat."
A few weeks ago, Whitney acknowledged fans' concerns about her weight, noting that her husband Tim Rosenman was also noticing similar things about her appearance.
"But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a god [sic] husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing," she wrote on her July 24 Instagram Stories. "He has been worried about me."
However, she noted she was initially hesitant to talk about her weight because she hadn't yet taken the comments to heart.
"At first, I didn't really want to address it," Whitney explained on the Aug. 1 episode of her With Whit podcast. "But in my head, I didn't think it was as big of a deal as it actually was—and I still don't really—but I do think that I'm clearly not eating enough and that how I look right now does not look healthy. It's not how I want to look."
Since then, she's undergone "a lot of self-reflection" and has begun to digest more high-calorie foods like pizza, ice cream and French fries. All in all, she said her goal is to steer herself toward a more healthy diet.
"I want to put the right things in my body and I also want to work out in a way that will build muscle," the reality star said. "So I'm on it, guys. Thank you for caring. Thank you for your love, for your support, for not saying something and then feeling comfortable saying something after I said something."