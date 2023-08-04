Mark Zuckerberg Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day

Watch : Mark Zuckerberg Accepts Elon Musk's Cage Fight Challenge

Mark Zuckerberg's daily calorie intake will give you some food for thought.

The Meta co-founder recently revealed that he eats 4,000 calories a day—and no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The billionaire tech mogul shared some of his eating habits after responding to a Threads post by McDonald's, in which the fast food restaurant wrote, "Y'all want anything from McDonald's."

Mark then placed his hefty order in the comments section, replying, "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"

The Facebook founder, who won his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in May, caught people's attention with his selections, including that of UFC Fighter Mike Davis. "You're in camp!" the sports star responded. "No Mcdonalds."

However, Mark insisted that he needed everything on his McDonald's list.

"Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity," he explained, before adding, "And it's so delicious."