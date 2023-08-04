Mark Zuckerberg Reveals He Eats 4,000 Calories Per Day

Mark Zuckerberg's daily calorie intake will give you some food for thought.
The Meta co-founder recently revealed that he eats 4,000 calories a day—and no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The billionaire tech mogul shared some of his eating habits after responding to a Threads post by McDonald's, in which the fast food restaurant wrote, "Y'all want anything from McDonald's."
Mark then placed his hefty order in the comments section, replying, "20 nuggets, a quarter pounder, large fries, Oreo McFlurry, apple pie, and maybe some side cheeseburgers for later?"
The Facebook founder, who won his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in May, caught people's attention with his selections, including that of UFC Fighter Mike Davis. "You're in camp!" the sports star responded. "No Mcdonalds."
However, Mark insisted that he needed everything on his McDonald's list.
"Not cutting weight so I need ~4000 calories a day to offset all the activity," he explained, before adding, "And it's so delicious."
Mark has given his followers an inside glimpse into his fitness journey in recent years.
At the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the 39-year-old picked up martial arts and has since shared updates on his workouts and health habits. And soon he may put some of those skills against a tech rival.
In fact, back in June, he made headlines for seemingly accepting a "cage match" with Elon Musk.
After news broke that Meta would create an online platform that would directly compete with Twitter, the showdown between the two CEOs ensued. The face-off appeared to originate when a Twitter user poked fun at Mark's jiu-jitsu videos on Instagram, warning that Elon "better be careful," to which he replied, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."
Mark followed up Elon's comment with "Send Me Location."
While there's no word on whether or not the two plan to duke it out, it's clear Mark is prepping for something after detailing his 4,000-a-calorie-a-day order.