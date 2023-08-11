Exclusive

Mary Cosby Makes Epic Return in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast is moving on from Jen Shah with new costars, tons of explosive drama and the hilarious return of alum Mary Cosby in the first look at season four.

By Brett Malec Aug 11, 2023 3:01 PMTags
TVReality TVBravoCelebritiesThe Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityNBCU
Watch: RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season is about to send chills down your spine.

E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming fourth season. And, as the first look emphasizes, the ladies are ready to move on from the drama surrounding former costar Jen Shah, who began a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering after last season.

"For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear," Heather Gay declares in the preview, "and it's time to end it."

But with Jen's departure comes two new Housewives: Season three friend Angie Katsanevas and newbie Monica Garcia, a single mom of four who is in the process of divorcing her husband—for the second time.

Monica certainly makes a splash by telling her new costars she'd "fuck" both Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks' husbands before revealing she was excommunicated from the Mormon church. 

Plus, Mary Cosby, who abruptly left RHOSLC after season two, is also back as a friend and still up to her kooky antics. In fact, upon entering Meredith's Park City boutique, she immediately announces, "Somebody farted!"

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

And in typical Mary fashion, she speaks her mind—even when it's not what others want to hear. After Heather asks her, "Do you think I look inbred?" Mary responds bluntly, "I do."

Fans can expect lingering drama from seasons past as Meredith and Lisa are seemingly still not on good terms after Lisa trashed her ex-BFF in a hot mic rant. "Do you want me to go there with the husband?" Meredith asks her costar, adding, "I can go there. Don't f--k with me!"  

For Whitney Rose, the preview teases some major troubles in her marriage to Justin Rose.

"It was our anniversary, I just asked, 'Do you still wanna do this?'" she tells Angie. "He was like, 'Do you?' I was like, 'I don't know.'"

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton and Prince William Get New Titles From King Charles III

2

Katharine McPhee Misses David Foster Tour Shows Due to Family Tragedy

3
Exclusive

Mary Cosby Returns in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Trailer

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo

Cut to Whitney telling Justin, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me."

See everything to come—including a tropical cast trip and rumors about Angie's business—in the trailer above. And Keep reading to see the cast photos and to learn more about season four.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Lisa Barlow

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Monica Garcia

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she's also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she's thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Heather Gay

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller's list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and "Bad Weather" makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Angie Katsanevas

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group's tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty ... yet again.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.

Gizelle Hernandez /Bravo
Mary Cosby

After a year away from the women, Mary Cosby is back with her unique, unfiltered opinions. Her friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton and Prince William Get New Titles From King Charles III

2

Katharine McPhee Misses David Foster Tour Shows Due to Family Tragedy

3
Exclusive

Mary Cosby Returns in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Trailer

4
Exclusive

Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

5

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Cozy Up During London Outing