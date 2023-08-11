Mary Cosby Makes Epic Return in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season is about to send chills down your spine.
E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming fourth season. And, as the first look emphasizes, the ladies are ready to move on from the drama surrounding former costar Jen Shah, who began a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering after last season.
"For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear," Heather Gay declares in the preview, "and it's time to end it."
But with Jen's departure comes two new Housewives: Season three friend Angie Katsanevas and newbie Monica Garcia, a single mom of four who is in the process of divorcing her husband—for the second time.
Monica certainly makes a splash by telling her new costars she'd "fuck" both Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks' husbands before revealing she was excommunicated from the Mormon church.
Plus, Mary Cosby, who abruptly left RHOSLC after season two, is also back as a friend and still up to her kooky antics. In fact, upon entering Meredith's Park City boutique, she immediately announces, "Somebody farted!"
And in typical Mary fashion, she speaks her mind—even when it's not what others want to hear. After Heather asks her, "Do you think I look inbred?" Mary responds bluntly, "I do."
Fans can expect lingering drama from seasons past as Meredith and Lisa are seemingly still not on good terms after Lisa trashed her ex-BFF in a hot mic rant. "Do you want me to go there with the husband?" Meredith asks her costar, adding, "I can go there. Don't f--k with me!"
For Whitney Rose, the preview teases some major troubles in her marriage to Justin Rose.
"It was our anniversary, I just asked, 'Do you still wanna do this?'" she tells Angie. "He was like, 'Do you?' I was like, 'I don't know.'"
Cut to Whitney telling Justin, "To see your wedding ring in the drawer every day, it hurts me."
See everything to come—including a tropical cast trip and rumors about Angie's business—in the trailer above. And Keep reading to see the cast photos and to learn more about season four.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to see the new cast photos, plus learn more about season four.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)