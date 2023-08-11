Mary Cosby Makes Epic Return in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 Trailer

Watch : RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Comes Clean About Her Black Eye Mystery

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's new season is about to send chills down your spine.

E! News can exclusively reveal the trailer for the Bravo series' upcoming fourth season. And, as the first look emphasizes, the ladies are ready to move on from the drama surrounding former costar Jen Shah, who began a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering after last season.

"For three years we were tormented, brutalized and lived in fear," Heather Gay declares in the preview, "and it's time to end it."

But with Jen's departure comes two new Housewives: Season three friend Angie Katsanevas and newbie Monica Garcia, a single mom of four who is in the process of divorcing her husband—for the second time.

Monica certainly makes a splash by telling her new costars she'd "fuck" both Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks' husbands before revealing she was excommunicated from the Mormon church.

Plus, Mary Cosby, who abruptly left RHOSLC after season two, is also back as a friend and still up to her kooky antics. In fact, upon entering Meredith's Park City boutique, she immediately announces, "Somebody farted!"