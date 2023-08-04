Eva Mendes Reveals Why Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Have Access to the Internet

Hey girls, no internet for you.
Eva Mendes has revealed that her and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, remain strictly offline. On Aug. 3, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress shared on her Instagram a video of herself shaking her head no during an interview, with the caption, "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."
Mendes later wrote in the comments, "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older."
The Place Beyond The Pines actress' post was met with mixed reactions. One person commented, "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry." Mendes responded, "yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."
Another user asked Mendes when she thinks she will allow her and the Barbie actor's kids to use social media and the internet in general. "Honestly I don't know," the actress responded. "I'll have to see where it goes- for now, I'm observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child's brain. I'm taking it stage by stage."
And while her and Gosling's daughters aren't allowed to go online, they are still permitted some screen time. "I let my kids use the iPad to make movies and watch films I've downloaded," the actress commented, "but I don't have internet access on the iPad."
Mendes, who is notoriously private about her family life in general, is not the only parent to implement internet restrictions. In July, Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves McConaughey gave their eldest son Levi permission on his 15th birthday to open his own Instagram page.
"Yes, all his friends have had it for long time," his mom said in an Instagram video shared by the couple. "We've been holding out."
Matthew noted that they both have full confidence that their son "can handle it," adding, "He knows who he is and he knows where he's going at that. He's got a great story to tell and share."