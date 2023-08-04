Eva Mendes Reveals Why Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughters Don't Have Access to the Internet

Watch : Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Private Relationship

Hey girls, no internet for you.

Eva Mendes has revealed that her and Ryan Gosling's daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 7, remain strictly offline. On Aug. 3, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress shared on her Instagram a video of herself shaking her head no during an interview, with the caption, "When my kids ask me if they're old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi."

Mendes later wrote in the comments, "I'm just sharing what I feel now, but I know it's gonna get harder as they get older."

The Place Beyond The Pines actress' post was met with mixed reactions. One person commented, "We are in the internet century so eventually everyone will need or want to access the internet sorry." Mendes responded, "yes true, but in my house, children do not have access to the internet. It's too dangerous. Just like drinking or voting or getting a driver's license (etc..) isn't allowed for children, the internet falls under that category for me. Especially social media."