Billie Eilish Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation

Billie Eilish's latest look is red hot.
The "What Was I Made For?" singer set Lollapalooza ablaze when she walked out on stage with a fiery hair transformation.
During her performance at Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 3, Billie debuted her edgy look, which consisted of her roots dyed in a vibrant red hue while the rest of her strands remained stark black.
To put emphasis on her new color, she styled her hair in two messy space buns and kept her bangs and a couple of wispy side pieces out. And in true Billie fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she matched her eye-catching 'do to her outfit.
For her set, the 21-year-old paid homage to the city's NBA team, wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls jersey that featured one of Michael Jordan's iconic sports numbers, 23. Billie paired her top with black-and-white basketball shorts, coordinating calf-length socks and her new Nike Air Alpha Force sneakers.
The Oscar winner's bold makeover—which has since become one of her trademark hairstyles as she previously donned green roots with black hair—comes three months after she discussed the criticism of her evolving style.
"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did," she wrote on Instagram Stories in May, "& constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman."
However, since embracing a softer and sexier side, she said she still received complaints about her sense of fashion.
"And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout," Billie continued, "'What happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah...you guys are true idiots."
As she put it, "I can be both you f--king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"
It's clear, the musician is continuing to march to the beat of her own drum.
