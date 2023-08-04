Billie Eilish Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation

Watch : Billie Eilish Says Online Body-Shaming Has Been "Rough"

Billie Eilish's latest look is red hot.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer set Lollapalooza ablaze when she walked out on stage with a fiery hair transformation.

During her performance at Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 3, Billie debuted her edgy look, which consisted of her roots dyed in a vibrant red hue while the rest of her strands remained stark black.

To put emphasis on her new color, she styled her hair in two messy space buns and kept her bangs and a couple of wispy side pieces out. And in true Billie fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she matched her eye-catching 'do to her outfit.

For her set, the 21-year-old paid homage to the city's NBA team, wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls jersey that featured one of Michael Jordan's iconic sports numbers, 23. Billie paired her top with black-and-white basketball shorts, coordinating calf-length socks and her new Nike Air Alpha Force sneakers.