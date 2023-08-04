Billie Eilish Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Must-See Transformation

Billie Eilish lit up the stage at Lollapalooza with her memorable performances and eye-catching new makeover.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 04, 2023 7:41 PMTags
BeautyHairMakeoverBillie EilishTransformationE! Insider
Watch: Billie Eilish Says Online Body-Shaming Has Been "Rough"

Billie Eilish's latest look is red hot.

The "What Was I Made For?" singer set Lollapalooza ablaze when she walked out on stage with a fiery hair transformation.

During her performance at Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 3, Billie debuted her edgy look, which consisted of her roots dyed in a vibrant red hue while the rest of her strands remained stark black.

To put emphasis on her new color, she styled her hair in two messy space buns and kept her bangs and a couple of wispy side pieces out. And in true Billie fashion, no detail went unnoticed as she matched her eye-catching 'do to her outfit.

For her set, the 21-year-old paid homage to the city's NBA team, wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls jersey that featured one of Michael Jordan's iconic sports numbers, 23. Billie paired her top with black-and-white basketball shorts, coordinating calf-length socks and her new Nike Air Alpha Force sneakers.

photos
Billie Eilish's Best Looks

The Oscar winner's bold makeover—which has since become one of her trademark hairstyles as she previously donned green roots with black hair—comes three months after she discussed the criticism of her evolving style

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did," she wrote on Instagram Stories in May, "& constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman."

Billie Eilish

However, since embracing a softer and sexier side, she said she still received complaints about her sense of fashion.

"And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout," Billie continued, "'What happened to her' oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest, bla blah...you guys are true idiots."

As she put it, "I can be both you f--king bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images for ABA

It's clear, the musician is continuing to march to the beat of her own drum.

And of course, she's not the only star to change her signature look in recent months. Keep scrolling to see all of the other major hair transformations—who know, it just might spark inspiration during your next salon visit.

Joy Malone/WireImage; Instagram
Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix
Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Getty Images/Instagram
Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Getty Images
Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Instagram
Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Instagram
JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

Getty Images; Instagram
Zooey Deschanel

The New Girl alum ditched her trademark brown hair and blunt bangs for a sky-high blonde 'do for her upcoming appearance on the '80s-based Apple TV+ series Physical.

Mark Von Holden/WWD via Getty Images, Instagram
Katharine McPhee

The "Over It" artist headed into summer with a shorter cut and new hair color, debuting her blonde bob to Instagram in May 2023.

Instagram
January Jones

The X-Men star kissed her shoulder-length hair goodbye and debuted a pixie cut on May 26.

Pascal Le Segretain, Lorenzo Palizzolo/Getty Images
Emma Stone

While attending the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy on May 24, Emma debuted curtain bangs—a style she often rocked in the mid-2010s.

Instagram
Reese Witherspoon

The Sweet Home Alabama actress debuted wispy fringe bangs in a stunning selfie. 

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder went back to her brunette roots, debuting a new look. As she put it on Instagram, she's a "brunette4lyfe."

Raymond Hall/GC Images; Instagram
Blac Chyna

Amid her ongoing transformation journey, the Rob & Chyna alum debuted a short pixie cut with shaved sides.

Instagram
Camila Cabello

On May 15, the pop star opted for a bold hair color, rocking jet-black hair.

Getty Images; Shutterstock
Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren wowed at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as she debuted vibrant blue hair.

Getty Images; Backgrid
Blake Lively

Playing Lily Bloom in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the actress was seen with red hair while filming scenes in New York City on May 15, 2023.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars actress debuted her newly shaved head on May 10, writing on Instagram, "Happy without hair!"

Instagram
Mandy Moore

On April 24, the Tangled actress debuted a fresh cut and fringe bangs.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row
Miley Cyrus

The "Flowers" singer unveiled a drastic hair change, going back to her brunette roots, at The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Instagram
Charli D'Amelio

The TikTok star debuted a drastic hair change at Coachella 2023, unveiling a blonde bob look.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Instagram
Ava Phillippe

Ava Phillippe, the daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, debuted blunt bangs in an April 4 Instagram.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment
Austin Butler

The Elvis star went bald for his role as Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two.

Getty Images/Instagram
Cara Delevingne

The actress debuted a long bob on April 3 that's perfect for spring.

Instagram
Isabella "Bella" Kidman Cruise

"@craphairclub hair is giving me so much joy still," the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise shared on Instagram March 29 along with a photo of her 'do. "Thank you."

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star showed off her fringe bangs and fresh hair color on March 27.

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel debuted a pixie haircut in a March 20 Instagram, while also sharing behind-the-scenes snapshots of her photoshoot with Pop magazine.

Instagram / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The star debuted a red hot new 'do in March 2023.

Shutterstock/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney debuted her biggest hair transformation in March 2023.

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!