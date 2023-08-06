How USWNT Power Couple Tobin Heath and Christen Press Are Changing the Game Off the Field

Watch : Megan Rapinoe & Alex Morgan Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

Who says you need to be on the field to be a gamechanger?

Fans of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT, IYKYK!) were disappointed when the roster for the 2023 World Cup was announced and Tobin Heath and Christen Press were M.I.A. Both two-time champions after competing in 2015 and 2019, Heath and Press are each recovering from recent injuries. But the power couple is not letting that stop them from making an impact even when they are more than 8,000 miles away from the tournament in Australia.

Heath, 35, and Press, 34, are hosting The RE-CAP Show, a twice-weekly series covering the 2023 World Cup that offers post-game analysis, interviews and intimate stories from two women who have been in the locker room where it happens. LFG, indeed.

"We won in 2019 and we were fighting for equal pay and that was definitely the most impactful and powerful year of my life," Press told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I've just had all the feels watching this World Cup. The growth and the progress of the game that we worked so hard for and that we continue to work hard for is just imminent."