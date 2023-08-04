Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Glimpse Inside Their Wedding on First Anniversary

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

This wedding will have you feeling both the love and the thunder.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a gift—to fans, that is. The couple—who confirmed their August 2022 nuptials earlier this year—gave an inside look at the intimate ceremony while reflecting on life as newlyweds.

"It's actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," Rita, 32, told Vogue in an interview published August 4. "And, I love that we now get to share what really happened—and to do it on our one-year anniversary, no less!"

Setting the record straight on certain rumors, Taika, 47, added, "It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."

And they really do mean small. Only eight people—including Rita's sister Elena, Taika's kids Te Hinekahu and Matewa Kiritapu and his close friend Jemaine Clement—were in attendance, with Taika noting that their parents joined in over Zoom.