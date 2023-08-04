Ireland Baldwin's Honest Take on Breastfeeding Will Make You Feel Less Alone

When it comes to her motherhood experience, Ireland Baldwin is getting a few things off her chest.
Three months after welcoming her daughter Holland with partner RAC, the new mom shared a candid Instagram post about her breastfeeding journey.
"Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters," Ireland wrote on Aug. 3, alongside a photo of herself holding her baby girl. "To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed. I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there."
Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that she also supplements her breastmilk with formula.
"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs," she continued, "but I also love that she's taking well to all of the options!"
But just because this is the 27-year-old's feeding method for her little one, she reminded her fans that everyone's journey is different and worth celebrating.
"Regardless of what you're doing," she shared, "just know, you're doing a good job!!! In case someone hasn't told you that lately."
Ireland hasn't shied away from sharing her road to motherhood with her Instagram followers. Weeks after giving birth to Holland on May 18, the model opened up about her mental health struggles during her pregnancy.
"I really struggled in my pregnancy as many of us do," she wrote at the time. "Not just by puking everywhere. As someone who suffers tremendously from anxiety, pregnancy shifted everything into overdrive. Every thought in my head pertained to hurting the baby. Hurting myself."
Ireland noted how she was in a constant state of worry, sharing some of the thoughts she frequently had.
"'Am I [having] too much caffeine? Did I bend over too hard? Was my shower too hot? Do my feet look swollen? Am I even going to make a good mother?'" she recalled thinking. "I spent the last 9 months worrying about pulmonary embolisms, blood clots, pre-eclampsia."
But everything changed when Holland made her debut.
"When she was born, all of this dissolved into nothingness," Ireland continued. "Nothing ever mattered until that moment. The delivery was intense, but I've been in worse pain. She was born. My fears fled."