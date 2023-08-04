Ireland Baldwin's Honest Take on Breastfeeding Will Make You Feel Less Alone

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

When it comes to her motherhood experience, Ireland Baldwin is getting a few things off her chest.

Three months after welcoming her daughter Holland with partner RAC, the new mom shared a candid Instagram post about her breastfeeding journey.

"Regardless of how you chose to feed your baby, a happy, fed baby is all that matters," Ireland wrote on Aug. 3, alongside a photo of herself holding her baby girl. "To be completely transparent, I did not want to breast-feed. I had my own personal reasons for that choice. But it turned out that me and little Miss were kind of good at it!!! It just took a little time to get there."

Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, explained that she also supplements her breastmilk with formula.

"I take pride in my ability to feed her with these milk jugs," she continued, "but I also love that she's taking well to all of the options!"