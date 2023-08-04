Breaking Bad Actor Mark Margolis Dead at 83

Watch : Bob Odenkirk's Emotional Goodbye to "Breaking Bad" Stories

Ring a bell in honor of this fan-favorite Breaking Bad star.

Mark Margolis, who played drug kingpin Hector Salamanca on the AMC drama series and its prequel show Better Call Saul, has died. He was 83.

The actor passed away Aug. 4 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City following a short illness, his son Morgan Margolis confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.

Throughout his tenure on Breaking Bad, Margolis made an impact as a menacing figure without uttering a word as his character becomes immobile and non-verbal following a stroke and later communicates by ringing a bell attached to his wheelchair. In fact, his performance on the show earned him a 2012 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and inspired costumes—which even lead actor Bryan Cranston was quick to get in on.

"Bryan is a wonderful funny man," Margolis told Time magazine in 2013. They showed up at party with Aaron [Paul] in a costume and Bryan in a wheelchair with white cotton balls attached to his head impersonating me."