The Lion King on Broadway Star Clifton Oliver Dead at 47

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Broadway community has lost a star.

Clifton Oliver, who appeared in the stage adaptation of The Lion King and other musicals, has died on Aug. 2, his sister Roxy Hall confirmed. He was 47 years old.

"My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," Hall wrote on Facebook that day. "It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM. He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace!"

Hall noted she will remember her brother as someone who "brought so much life to this world" and to her life.

"He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met!" she continued. "He will be missed, but never forgotten! He lives within all of us! As the song goes in one of his most prominent roles of Simba in the Lion King on Broadway, He Lives In Me!"