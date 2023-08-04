Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors Amid RHOBH Star's Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards is clapping back at rumors about her love life.
Amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Mauricio Umansky's recent marriage troubles, many fans began to speculate that her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade was more than platonic. However, the 54-year-old cheekily shot down the romance reports.
In a joint Aug. 4 Instagram video, the BFFs revealed Kyle is actually playing Morgan's love interest in her upcoming music video for "Fall in Love With Me."
"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."
Kyle jokingly added, "Excuse me, they want to know why I'm friends with you."
The musician noted they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to the dating rumors. "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Morgan shared. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."
For Kyle, she isn't bothered at all by the interest in her personal life. "Well, if they're gonna talk," the Bravo star added, "you might as well give them something to talk about."
And she also shared insight into how she and Morgan became so close.
"I heard Morgan on the radio," the Halloween Ends actress shared. "I heard ‘Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, ‘Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics.' And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, ‘Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that.'"
Kyle continued, "So I followed her and then I kept listening to her music on repeat and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her."
And the rest is history.
Kyle and Morgan's collaboration announcement comes one month after she and Mauricio—who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, as well as her daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—issued a joint statement denying they are divorcing after 27 years together. However, they did admit their relationship is weathering some recent hardships.
"Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," the longtime couple wrote on Instagram on July 4. "However, yes, we have had a rough year, the most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)