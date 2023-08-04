Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Address Dating Rumors Amid RHOBH Star's Marriage Troubles

Watch : Kyle Richards Explains Why She Wasn't Wearing Wedding Ring

Kyle Richards is clapping back at rumors about her love life.

Amid The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Mauricio Umansky's recent marriage troubles, many fans began to speculate that her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade was more than platonic. However, the 54-year-old cheekily shot down the romance reports.

In a joint Aug. 4 Instagram video, the BFFs revealed Kyle is actually playing Morgan's love interest in her upcoming music video for "Fall in Love With Me."

"I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on," Morgan explained. "If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

Kyle jokingly added, "Excuse me, they want to know why I'm friends with you."

The musician noted they wanted to have the last laugh when it came to the dating rumors. "We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Morgan shared. "The Internet is going to be popping off about this one I'm sure."