Bloomsbury USA President Adrienne Vaughan Killed During Boating Accident in Italy's Amalfi Coast

The publishing world has lost a bright star.

Adrienne Vaughan, the president of Bloomsbury USA, was killed in a tragic boating accident on Aug. 3 while vacationing with her family in Italy. She was 45.

"Adrienne Vaughan was a leader of dazzling talent and infectious passion and had a deep commitment to authors and readers," said board chair Julia Reidhead and president and CEO Maria A. Pallante in a statement to the Associated Press. "Most of all she was an extraordinary human being, and those of us who had the opportunity to work with her will be forever fortunate."

According to U.K.'s The Times, Vaughan was "thrown into the water when her 6m boat crashed into a 40m sailing yacht" off of the Amalfi Coast. She was then struck by a propeller, the outlet reports, and later died from the injuries.

After news of her death emerged, one of Vaughan's former colleagues paid tribute to her on social media.