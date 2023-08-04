Ciara Teams up With Gap and LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A designer collaboration is a fashionista's dream, especially when it involves the intersection of two legendary brands. Ciara teamed up with Gap and LoveShackFancy for the ultimate capsule collection.
The 76-piece collaboration has reimagined denim, pastels, florals, and whimsical textures that bring out the best in both brands. The capsule includes shared styles and prints for the whole family with styles for women, men, kids, and babies. The collection of jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories has prices ranging from $13 to $248.
Ciara starred in the campaign alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna. You can shop the collection at Gap and LoveShackFancy. "1, 2 Step" before it all sells out.
Gap x LoveShackFancy
Gap × LoveShackFancy 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Shirt
Make your plain button down shirts jealous with this floral version.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Corset Top with Washwell
Don't sleep on denim shirts. This corset top will become your new favorite.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Floral Tote
You can never have too many tote bags. This one also comes in a blue floral print.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Rosette Hair Tie
Bring your look together with this rosette hair tie.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Floral Flippy Skirt
Combine classic florals with a nostalgic twist when you rock this pink, tiered mini.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Mini Skirt with Washwell
Switch up your denim options with a pink ruffled mini skirt.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Ballet Flats
You can never go wrong with a ballet flat, especially in such a perfect shade of pink.
Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Tiered Midi Dress with Washwell
This denim dress is the ideal "throw on and go" ensemble. You can easily switch up your look by undoing some of the buttons.
Want to do more celeb-inspired shopping? You'll love these skincare products from Hailey Bieber's Rhode.