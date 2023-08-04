Ciara Teams up With Gap and LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A designer collaboration is a fashionista's dream, especially when it involves the intersection of two legendary brands. Ciara teamed up with Gap and LoveShackFancy for the ultimate capsule collection.

The 76-piece collaboration has reimagined denim, pastels, florals, and whimsical textures that bring out the best in both brands. The capsule includes shared styles and prints for the whole family with styles for women, men, kids, and babies. The collection of jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories has prices ranging from $13 to $248.

Ciara starred in the campaign alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna. You can shop the collection at Gap and LoveShackFancy. "1, 2 Step" before it all sells out.