Ciara Teams up With Gap and LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

Gap's classic style merges with LoveShackFancy's vintage-inspired florals for an iconic collaboration. "1, 2 Step" before the collection sells out.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 04, 2023 4:35 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Ciara Gap LoveShackFancyZoey Grossman

A designer collaboration is a fashionista's dream, especially when it involves the intersection of two legendary brands. Ciara teamed up with Gap and LoveShackFancy for the ultimate capsule collection.

The 76-piece collaboration has reimagined denim, pastels, florals, and whimsical textures that bring out the best in both brands. The capsule includes shared styles and prints for the whole family with styles for women, men, kids, and babies. The collection of  jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories has prices ranging from $13 to $248.

Ciara starred in the campaign alongside two of her children, Future and Sienna. You can shop the collection at Gap and LoveShackFancy. "1, 2 Step" before it all sells out.

Gap x LoveShackFancy

Gap × LoveShackFancy 100% Organic Cotton Cropped Shirt

Make your plain button down shirts jealous with this floral version.

$80
Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Corset Top with Washwell

Don't sleep on denim shirts. This corset top will become your new favorite.

$90
Gap × LoveShackFancy Floral Tote

You can never have too many tote bags. This one also comes in a blue floral print.

$70
$70
Gap × LoveShackFancy Rosette Hair Tie

Bring your look together with this rosette hair tie.

$17
$17
Gap × LoveShackFancy Floral Flippy Skirt

Combine classic florals with a nostalgic twist when you rock this pink, tiered mini.

$90
Gap

Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Mini Skirt with Washwell

Switch up your denim options with a pink ruffled mini skirt.

 

$80
$80
Gap × LoveShackFancy Ballet Flats

You can never go wrong with a ballet flat, especially in such a perfect shade of pink.

$70
Gap × LoveShackFancy Denim Tiered Midi Dress with Washwell

This denim dress is the ideal "throw on and go" ensemble. You can easily switch up your look by undoing some of the buttons.

$158
