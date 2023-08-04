Ricky Martin Breaks Silence on Jwan Josef Divorce

Watch : Ricky Martin & Husband Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce

Ricky Martin is opening up about his divorce for the first time.

One month after the 51-year-old and his husband of six years Jwan Josef announced their breakup, the Grammy winner reflected on his family's newest chapter.

"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," he told Telemundo's Lourdes Collazo on August 3, per a translation from Hola. "We look into each other's eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together."

As for where the former couple currently stands, Ricky noted that the two are "better than ever," adding that the two have gone about their separation with grace.

"It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly," he joked. "In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out."

So what does the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer think is the key to a smooth divorce?

"It has been much easier than we thought," he explained, "but we've done it with time and calmness."