Ricky Martin Breaks Silence on Jwan Josef Divorce

Ricky Martin is opening up about his divorce for the first time.
One month after the 51-year-old and his husband of six years Jwan Josef announced their breakup, the Grammy winner reflected on his family's newest chapter.
"When the public found out, we had already gone through a grieving process," he told Telemundo's Lourdes Collazo on August 3, per a translation from Hola. "We look into each other's eyes and smile, we hug each other, and we go through the ups and downs, we cry together, and we laugh together."
As for where the former couple currently stands, Ricky noted that the two are "better than ever," adding that the two have gone about their separation with grace.
"It has been wonderful. I even told Jwan we should write a book about how to get divorced properly," he joked. "In fact, if someone is getting divorced, come and talk to us because we already have this figured out."
So what does the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer think is the key to a smooth divorce?
"It has been much easier than we thought," he explained, "but we've done it with time and calmness."
And it turns out that level of calm is something the pair strived for even during their relationship, so much so that the news of their divorce took their children—Lucia, 4, and Renn, 3—by surprise.
"My children never saw a fight between Jwan and me," Ricky continued. "That's why it's like, ‘Are you going to divorce, are you going to separate, how?' because we resolved our differences with a good talk, maybe in our room."
The "María" artist and Syrian-Swedish painter announced their intent to divorce in early July.
"For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship," the pair shared in a joint statement posted to social media July 6, "and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."
While affirming that one of their goals was to maintain a "healthy family dynamic" for their children, they finished their statement with, "As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."
But when it comes to future romance, Ricky—who is also dad to 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino—says isn't closing the door on love. But that doesn't mean he's getting back into the dating game anytime soon.
"Take it easy!" he joked when Lourdes asked about his romantic future. "It was seven or eight years [with Jwan]. I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life... but yes, I do see myself in another relationship. I'm not talking about the near future, but I like being in love."