Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kim Kardashian chopped off her signature long locks, Billie Eilish was seeing red and a YouTuber spent thousands of dollars to transform into a dog. Fur real.

Well, we are officially in the dog days of summer.

YouTuber Toco took that phrase to the next level when he shocked viewers by transforming himself into a collie that looked so real he could've been mistaken for Lassie. And you won't believe how many bones the online personality dropped during the process.

While not as extreme, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish were also ready for a change, with The Kardashians star debuting her shortest hairstyle ever and the "What Was I Made For?" singer going for a bold red hue. 

Plus, Doja Cat proved she was ready for Halloween with her latest daring look that isn't for the arachnophobic of heart, while Kelsea Ballerini opted for a bob that boyfriend Chase Stokes loved like he meant it and a former Love Is Blind star opened up about their weight loss journey after leaving the pods. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder trimmed some serious inches from her signature long locks, debuting a blunt bob hairstyle on her Instagram Story July 27.

"The sports bra is super cute," Kardashian said while promoting new apparel for her business, "just like my new haircut."

Instagram/Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish

These ocean eyes are seeing red.

Eilish took to Instagram to debut her fiery new hairstyle, unveiling candy apple red roots that blended into her signature dark locks, styled in space buns for the pic. "Remember me?" the "Happier Than Ever" singer captioned the snap. 

Instagram
Doja Cat

Spooky season came early for this Halloween cat.

The "Say So" singer showed off her boldest hairstyle yet when she debuted a bright purple buzzcut, which had a surprise in the back: A giant black spider design.

Doja's hairstylist Jackie Bieber posted a snap of the star's eccentric look on Instagram, in which the creepy crawler was adorned with silver rhinestones and featured a magenta outline.

YouTube/@I_want_to_be_an_animal/Mega
Toco

They say a dog is a man's best friend, so we can officially consider this Japanese YouTuber his own BFF.

Toco made headlines on July 21 when he revealed he had spent upwards of $14,000 for a custom costume designed to make him look like a collie. The Tokyo-based Internet personality shared a video of his first walk outside—which was filmed last year when he was interviewed by German TV station RTL—and Toco can be seen performing many dog-like tricks (such as rolling over) while also opting for human mannerisms, including waving at passersby.

To quote one commenter: "This is the most bizarre and insane thing I've ever seen."

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini

 We call "Dibs" on copying the country singer's latest hairstyle ASAP.

Ballerini traded in her signature long locks for an angled lob, debuting her trendy haircut on Instagram July 21.

"They say to get out with the old," Ballerini captioned the selfie, "you get in with the new." One fan of her new look? Ballerini's boyfriend Chase Stokes, who wrote in the comments section, "I'm fine I'm fine I'm not fine."

Irina Solomonova

This Love Is Blind star had her eyes on the prize.

Solomonova took to Instagram to open up about her weight loss, posting before and after photos of herself from July 2022 and this past July.

"It was so hard for me to share them, but also so proud of my body," the season four alum wrote. "Making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out." 

Solomonova shared that she began working out regularly three months ago and has been focusing on eating healthy, though she revealed she has been taking the supplement berberine, which she referred to as "nature's Ozempic" in her post.  

"I truly believe it's how you move your body and what you eat," she explained. "I love food. I always eat, so I feel this just helped my mind chill out."

