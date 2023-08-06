Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : See Kim Kardashian in Chilling American Horror Story Teaser

Well, we are officially in the dog days of summer.

YouTuber Toco took that phrase to the next level when he shocked viewers by transforming himself into a collie that looked so real he could've been mistaken for Lassie. And you won't believe how many bones the online personality dropped during the process.

While not as extreme, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish were also ready for a change, with The Kardashians star debuting her shortest hairstyle ever and the "What Was I Made For?" singer going for a bold red hue.

Plus, Doja Cat proved she was ready for Halloween with her latest daring look that isn't for the arachnophobic of heart, while Kelsea Ballerini opted for a bob that boyfriend Chase Stokes loved like he meant it and a former Love Is Blind star opened up about their weight loss journey after leaving the pods.