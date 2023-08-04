Celebrate National Underwear Day With an Aerie 10 Panties for $35 Deal Instead of Paying $90

Nope, that's not a typo. National Underwear Day is August 5, 2023 and you can really get ten pairs of panties for just $35.

Your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Yes, you can actually get ten pairs of panties for $35 from Aerie. If you bought them on another day it would cost $90 (depending on which pairs you like). Deals like this don't come around very often, so when they do, you need to take advantage of the discounts. Only $3.50 for a pair of panties is a deal that is too good to miss.

There are so many great colors and styles to choose from at Aerie with thongs, boyfriefs, bikinis, cheekies, boyshorts, high cut, and high waisted styles to choose from. If you cannot even remember the last time you bought new underwear, today's sale is a must-shop deal for you.

Aerie 10 Panties for $35 Deal

Aerie Underwear Deals

Restock your underwear drawer with the cutest most comfortable styles in your favorite colors.

$90
10 for $35
Aerie

