Idaho College Murder Case: Suspect's Alleged Alibi Revealed Ahead of Trial

Bryan Kohberger went out for a drive by himself on the night four college students were killed, according to his attorneys.

The 28-year-old suspect has been accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Now, according to court documents obtained by NBC News filed by his attorneys Aug. 2, Kohberger's alleged alibi has been disclosed, stating that he was out driving during the later hours of Nov. 12, which continued into the following day.

"Mr. Kohberger has long had a habit of going for drives alone," his attorneys wrote in the court docs, per the outlet. "Often he would go for drives at night. He did so late on November 12 and into November 13, 2022."

However, his defense team didn't go into details on his alibi, adding, "Mr. Kohberger is not claiming to be at a specific location at a specific time; at this time, there is not a specific witness to say precisely where Mr. Kohberger was at each moment of the hours" the murders occurred.