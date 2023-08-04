Proof Dream Kardashian and Tatum Thompson Already Have a Close Bond Like Rob and Khloe Kardashian

Watch : Kardashian Top Stories: Tatum's 1st Birthday & Kim's New Hair

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson already has a BFF in Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian.

The Arthur George founder shared a sweet snap of the cousins to his Instagram Stories Aug. 3 that showed Dream, 6, hugging Tatum, who recently celebrated his first birthday, as they sat and smiled on a fluffy bean bag chair. And Khloe couldn't get enough of the cute photo or how much Tatum looks like Rob.

"Awwwwww," The Kardashians star wrote on her own Instagram Stories while re-sharing the picture. "Ladies and gentlemen, my niece and my brother."

She isn't the only one to notice the family resemblance, either.

"I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob," Kris Jenner wrote in part of an Instagram tribute to Tatum on his birthday July 28. "It's wild and I love it!!!!" Kim Kardashian also agreed in a separate post, "You are Rob's twin!"