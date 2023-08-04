Proof Dream Kardashian and Tatum Thompson Already Have a Close Bond Like Rob and Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and her brother Rob Kardashian have a strong sibling bond, and it looks like her son Tatum Thompson and his daughter Dream Kardashian have grown close as cousins, too.

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum Thompson already has a BFF in Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian.

The Arthur George founder shared a sweet snap of the cousins to his Instagram Stories Aug. 3 that showed Dream, 6, hugging Tatum, who recently celebrated his first birthday, as they sat and smiled on a fluffy bean bag chair. And Khloe couldn't get enough of the cute photo or how much Tatum looks like Rob.

"Awwwwww," The Kardashians star wrote on her own Instagram Stories while re-sharing the picture. "Ladies and gentlemen, my niece and my brother."

She isn't the only one to notice the family resemblance, either.

"I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob," Kris Jenner wrote in part of an Instagram tribute to Tatum on his birthday July 28. "It's wild and I love it!!!!" Kim Kardashian also agreed in a separate post, "You are Rob's twin!"

 

photos
Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Baby Boy Tatum's First Birthday

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Dream and Tatum are so close. After all Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, and Khloe, who co-parents Tatum and 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson, have a strong sibling bond. 

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another," the Good American mogul said on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians. "I mean, we've always been."

To see more adorable photos of Tatum, keep reading.

Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris Jenner pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris JennerKhloe Kardashian and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Lovie & Grandson

Kris Jenner cuddles her 12th grandchild.

Father & Son

Tristan appears with Tatum in what marks the first photo of the child that the basketball player shared on his Instagram. He posted the pic on his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

A Sweet Smile

Her flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Sister Time

True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

